UN warns of ethnic cleansing as Rohingya flee

The situation in Myanmar is a textbook example of ethnic cleansing, the UN says, with the number of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar for Bangladesh topping 300,000.

The UN warning came as it emerged the Dalai Lama had written to Aung San Suu Kyi urging Myanmar’s de facto civilian leader to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in the mainly Buddhist country.

The Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority, have faced decades of persecution in Myanmar, where they are regarded as illegal immigrants.

Since the latest upsurge in violence on August 25, hundreds of thousands have flooded across the border into Bangladesh bringing stories of villages burned to the ground by Buddhist mobs and Myanmar troops.