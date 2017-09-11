Iran gets all-clear from UN nuclear watchdog — contrary to what Trump says

Vienna — The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday that Iran was playing by the rules set out in a nuclear accord it signed with six world powers in 2015, after Washington suggested it was not adhering to the deal.

The US State Department must notify Congress every 90 days of Iran’s compliance with the deal.

The next deadline is October, and President Donald Trump has said he thinks by then the US will declare Iran noncompliant.

Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Iran had not broken any promises and was not receiving special treatment.

"The nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under the (deal) are being implemented," he said in the text of a speech to a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-member board of governors.

Most sanctions against Iran were lifted 18 months ago under the deal and, despite overstepping a limit on its stocks of one chemical, it has adhered to the key limitations imposed on it.