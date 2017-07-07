China’s Xi Jinping takes swipe at US, as tricky G-20 talks get under way
Hamburg — Leaders from the world’s top economies prepared for tough talks with US President Donald Trump on climate change and trade on Friday as a Group of 20 (G-20) summit got under way in Germany amid the threat of violent protests.
The meeting in the port city of Hamburg comes at a time of major shifts in the global geopolitical landscape, with Trump’s "America First" policies pushing Europe and China closer together.
Chinese President Xi Jinping took a swipe at the US for retreating from globalisation, exposing the tension before a meeting of world leaders divided over everything from trade and climate change to handling North Korea’s provocations.
Xi slammed unnamed "major" developed nations for stoking geopolitical risks through calls to reverse globalisation and return to protectionism.
China and others must respond by stepping into the leadership vacuum and pressing for their interests, he said.
"Major developed countries have significantly backtracked positions on trade, climate change and other issues," Xi said before a meeting with fellow Brics leaders.
These developments affected the Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — and reinforced the need to step up co-ordination "to speak in one voice to steer the world economy in right direction", he said.
The Brics nations urged fellow G-20 members to push for the implementation of the Paris climate deal that was rejected by the US.
In a joint communique issued on Friday, the countries also called on their peers to commit themselves to maintaining an open global trading system.
Both positions put the emerging market giants at odds with Trump, whose withdrawal from the Paris agreement to tackle climate change and protectionist instincts risk leaving him isolated at the summit.
However, European Council president Donald Tusk welcomed the support Trump has offered to transatlantic ties, while voicing caution on whether they reflected a change in policy by the US president.
In Poland on Thursday ahead of the G-20 summit, Trump said he stood firmly behind the mutual defence commitments of the Nato alliance and criticised Russia.
Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who has voiced concern about Trump’s apparent willingness to favour better ties with Moscow at the expense of the EU, told reporters in Hamburg: "I’ve heard yesterday in Warsaw, surprising diplomatic words from the American president about transatlantic community, about the co-operation between the US, Europe, about our common political tradition and civilisation, and about the readiness to protect and to defend the whole Western community.
"We have been waiting for a long time to hear these words from President Trump but the real question is whether it was a one-time incident or a new policy. President Trump said yesterday in Warsaw, that words are easy but it is actions that matter, and the first test will be our meeting here in Hamburg."
But the EU would respond if the US imposed punitive tariffs on steel, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said.
"Should the US introduce tariffs on European steel imports, Europe is ready to react immediately and adequately," Juncker told reporters.
In a dig at Trump, he said that a new EU-Japan trade deal signed on Thursday showed that Europeans were not putting up "protectionist walls".
Reuters
