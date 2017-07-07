China’s Xi Jinping takes swipe at US, as tricky G-20 talks get under way

China and others must respond by stepping into the leadership vacuum and pressing for their interests, he said.

"Major developed countries have significantly backtracked positions on trade, climate change and other issues," Xi said before a meeting with fellow Brics leaders.

These developments affected the Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — and reinforced the need to step up co-ordination "to speak in one voice to steer the world economy in right direction", he said.

The Brics nations urged fellow G-20 members to push for the implementation of the Paris climate deal that was rejected by the US.

In a joint communique issued on Friday, the countries also called on their peers to commit themselves to maintaining an open global trading system.

Both positions put the emerging market giants at odds with Trump, whose withdrawal from the Paris agreement to tackle climate change and protectionist instincts risk leaving him isolated at the summit.

However, European Council president Donald Tusk welcomed the support Trump has offered to transatlantic ties, while voicing caution on whether they reflected a change in policy by the US president.

In Poland on Thursday ahead of the G-20 summit, Trump said he stood firmly behind the mutual defence commitments of the Nato alliance and criticised Russia.