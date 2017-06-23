World / Asia

South Korea’s ‘Rasputin’, Choi Soon-sil, jailed for three years

23 June 2017 - 10:12 Heekyong Yang
Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the centre of the South Korean political scandal and longtime friend of former president Park Geun-hye, arrives at a court in Seoul on June 23 2017. Picture: NEWS1 VIA REUTERS
Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the centre of the South Korean political scandal and longtime friend of former president Park Geun-hye, arrives at a court in Seoul on June 23 2017. Picture: NEWS1 VIA REUTERS

Seoul — The friend of former South Korean leader Park Geun-hye, who was at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal that rocked the country’s business and political elite, has been sentenced to three years in jail, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The court decision was the first ruling against Choi Soon-sil, a longtime confidante of the ousted South Korean president, who has been arrested and is being held in jail over the corruption scandal that ended her administration.

Prosecutors had demanded a seven-year jail term for Choi on charges of obstruction of business and links to Park in order to force a university to give her daughter preferential treatment.

In the sentencing ruling cited by Yonhap, the Seoul Central District Court said it "accepts the evidence that Choi conspired with school officials to give her daughter favours".

"Choi violated laws and proper procedures to benefit her daughter," the court said.

Reuters was unable to reach court officials immediately to confirm the report.

Choi also faces separate charges, which have yet to be heard, of extortion, abuse of power and attempted fraud to extort bribes from business conglomerates. She and Park have denied all charges against them.

Prosecutors accused Choi of facilitating her daughter’s admission to the prestigious Ewha Women’s University and conspiring with the faculty there to have her daughter’s academic records altered despite poor class attendance and plagiarised reports.

The court also sentenced the president of the university to two years in prison, Yonhap reported.

Choi’s 20-year-old daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, an Asian Games equestrian gold medallist, fled to Europe last year. She returned to South Korea earlier this month and claimed that she wanted to clear up any misunderstandings.

Her entrance to the university and her high school diploma were canceled after authorities found her high school attendance and test grades had been forged.

Prosecutors have twice sought an arrest warrant for Chung to detain her over the corruption scandal, alleging that Samsung Electronics had provided her with financial assistance to sponsor her equestrian training.

Chung has denied any involvement and had said she was unaware of how Samsung’s sponsorship had influenced her equestrian career. However, she later acknowledged during questioning that she knew about Samsung being her patron and that her mother had asked her to keep it secret.

The court denied prosecutors’ requests to arrest Chung while her mother, Park, and Samsung Group chief Jay Y Lee were being held in detention. Lee also denies all charges against him.

Reuters

Former S Korea health minister convicted over corruption scandal

Moon Hyung-Pyo received a two years and six month jail term for pressuring the National Pension Service to approve a merger between two Samsung units ...
World
14 days ago

South Korea’s Bong goes from blacklist to blockbuster

Bong was secretly targeted by the ousted Park Geun-hye, under whose rule authorities blacklisted nearly 10,000 artists and writers who expressed ...
Life
1 month ago

Moon Jae-in can reform South Korea

South Korea's new leader can end the practice of routinely pardoning executives convicted of corruption
Opinion
1 month ago

Moon Jae-in offers South Korea stability after turmoil

The former human rights lawyer and the son of impoverished North Korean refugees plans to move the palatial Blue House to central government premises ...
World
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Marijuana shortage could leave Canadians high and ...
World / Americas
2.
Four police officers among the dead in suicide ...
World / Asia
3.
Ketumile Masire, Botswana leader and SA freedom ...
World / Africa
4.
South Korea’s ‘Rasputin’, Choi Soon-sil, jailed ...
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.