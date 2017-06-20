World / Asia

Philippines’ Duterte apologises for crushing militants linked to IS

20 June 2017 - 15:40 Agency Staff
Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte holds Philippine peso bills for the Marawi evacuees during his visit at the Iligan City National School of Fisheries evacuation centre in Iligan City, Philippines, on June 20, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO
Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte holds Philippine peso bills for the Marawi evacuees during his visit at the Iligan City National School of Fisheries evacuation centre in Iligan City, Philippines, on June 20, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO

Iligan, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte apologised on Tuesday for a military offensive which has left the nation’s main Muslim city in ruins, but said it was needed to crush militants linked to Islamic State (IS).

Duterte also vowed that US-backed air strikes on Marawi will continue, as the conflict enters its fifth week with no sign of an end and its reported death toll climbs towards 370.

"I am very, very, very sorry that this happened to us. I hope that soon you will find it in your heart to forgive my soldiers and government and even me," Duterte said in a speech at an evacuation centre near Marawi for people who have fled the fighting.

The fighting has seen Marawi, considered the Muslim capital of the largely Catholic Philippines, turn from a bustling trading centre into one resembling war-torn cities in Iraq or Syria. It began when hundreds of militants waving black IS flags rampaged through Marawi on May 23, torching buildings and taking Christian hostages.

Duterte immediately imposed martial law across the entire southern region of Mindanao, home to 20-million people, saying the assault was the start of an IS bid to establish a caliphate there. The military deployed planes and attack helicopters to blast enemy positions, using American surveillance and intelligence assets, despite the risk to civilians and even their own soldiers.

The bombing has seen entire districts destroyed but the gunmen have remained holed up in pockets of Marawi, sheltering in bomb-proof basements and moving through tunnels, according to the military. Hundreds of civilians are still believed to be trapped in the militant-controlled areas, according to local authorities and aid workers.

Duterte said his ground troops would lose the battle if they fought without the air support. "The military said if we don’t use [bombs], we will be dragged even deeper into this. We will be finished off," he said. "If we won’t use them, our soldiers will all be killed."

A few hours before Duterte spoke, Philippine OV-10 Bronco planes were seen making diving attacks on Marawi, followed by deafening explosions. Sixty-two soldiers have died in the conflict, including 10 killed in a "friendly fire" bombing, according to authorities.

They have reported three policemen and 26 civilians also dying in the conflict, with 19 residents dying of disease in displacement camps. The government has reported 258 militants being killed, including a Chechen, a Libyan, Malaysians and other foreigners.

The militants’ main leaders, including a Filipino on the US government’s list of most-wanted terrorists, remain in Marawi, according to authorities.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chinese beef buyers jostle to get hands on ...
World / Americas
2.
Philippines’ Duterte apologises for crushing ...
World / Asia
3.
More than 3,300 dead in Congo in eight months of ...
World / Africa
4.
Al-Shabaab kills at least 10 in Mogadishu car bomb
World / Africa

Related Articles

Rodrigo Duterte denies ever asking US for help to fight IS militants
World / Asia

US and Philippines dangle millions in bounties for Islamist leaders
World / Asia

Philippines gets hundreds of US guns and grenades to fight terrorists
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.