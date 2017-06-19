Probe of deadly maritime crash gets under way

Tokyo — A probe into the crash between a US navy destroyer and a Philippine-flagged cargo ship was under way on Monday, as the names of seven American sailors who died were made public.

Investigators were looking at how the USS Fitzgerald came to be holed in the smash in a busy shipping lane near its home port on Saturday.

The container ship, the 222m Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal, made a 180° turn shortly before the accident, according to data from the Marine Traffic website. It was not immediately clear what prompted the sharp turn.

The US navy and Japan’s coast guard are conducting separate inquiries, but would probably be co-operating, a spokesman for Japan’s transport safety board said.

Japanese coast guard investigators will be interviewing the Filipino crew of the Japanese-owned container ship, although the US has primary jurisdiction in investigating accidents involving military.

Citing local investigators, Japan’s top-selling Yomiuri newspaper said on Monday that the damage on both ships suggested they were travelling in the same direction when the crash occurred, 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka.

The impact tore a huge gash in the Fitzgerald, sending gallons of water flooding into the berths where the crew were sleeping. The bodies of the sailors, who were aged between 19 and 37, were recovered by navy divers after their 154m vessel limped into port.

The huge commercial vessel came into Yokosuka with large scrapes on its bow, but none of its 20 crew was injured.

Japan’s coast guard is also investigating why it took nearly an hour before the Philippines ship reported the collision, a coast guard spokesman said.