PHILIPPINES CRISIS
Militants execute and ‘enslave’ civilians in Philippines
Marawi, Philippines — Islamist militants holding parts of a Philippines city are killing civilians who try to flee while using others as orderlies and cooks, the authorities said on Tuesday after the gunmen boasted about executions.
Up to 1,000 people are still trapped in the parts of Marawi city that the militants control, the government said, three weeks after fighting erupted with gunmen going on a rampage and flying black flags of the Islamic State group.
The militants have defied a US-backed military onslaught which has seen relentless bombing of the residential areas of Marawi where they are holed up. Authorities say 400 gunmen are estimated to be still there and using civilians as slaves.
"Based on the revelations of the trapped civilians we have recovered [rescued], they are being used as orderlies to cook their food, to carry their munitions," local military spokesman Lt-Col Jo-ar Herrera said.
At least 26 civilians, 58 police or soldiers and 202 militants have been killed, according to the government.
Five of the civilians were killed on Monday as they made a dash for safety when the militants discovered their hiding place, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in Manila.
"They were going to the river but the militants ran after them and indiscriminately fired at them, killing five and taking the remaining eight as hostages."
Islamic State also released a video on Monday which it said showed jihadists shooting six Christians in Marawi.
A voiceover suggested further executions off-camera, SITE reported. There were tearful scenes in Marawi on Tuesday morning after five Muslim policemen and five Christian construction workers sprinted about 2km from the militant-controlled areas to safety.
Marawi police officer Lumna Lidasan, speaking to reporters between sobs, said the policemen could have left earlier because they were Muslim but they feared for the safety of the construction workers.
Marawi is the main Islamic city in the predominantly Catholic Philippines. It is largely abandoned now, with about 250,000 people having fled.
President Rodrigo Duterte has said the attack on Marawi is part of a wider plot by Islamic State to establish a base in the southern region of Mindanao, home to 20-million people.
He declared martial law across Mindanao the day the fighting erupted.
A Muslim separatist rebellion in the southern Philippines in the 1970s killed more than 120,000 people.
AFP
