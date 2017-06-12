Rodrigo Duterte denies ever asking US for help to fight IS militants

The Philippines military said on Saturday US forces were providing technical assistance but had no "boots on the ground", confirming a statement from the US embassy in Manila that support had been requested by the government.

The seizure of Marawi on May 23 by hundreds of local and foreign fighters has alarmed Southeast Asian nations, which fear the ultra-radical group Islamic State is trying to establish a stronghold on Mindanao that could threaten their region.

The Pentagon, which has no permanent presence in the Philippines but for years has kept 50 to 100 special forces troops in the south of the country on rotational exercises, confirmed it was helping the Philippines military in Marawi.

It said that on Saturday it was providing Philippines forces with security assistance and training in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. It said it had an additional 300 to 500 troops in the country to support regular training and activities, without giving further details.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said support included aerial surveillance and targeting, electronic eavesdropping, communications assistance and training. A US P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft was seen over the town on Friday.

Duterte, who declared martial law on Mindanao — an island the size of South Korea — after the Islamist fighters overran Marawi, said that under martial law he has authority over the defence department.

He did not say the armed forces had gone over his head but noted that, because of years of training from the US, "our soldiers are pro-American, that I cannot deny".

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement US forces were participating directly in combat operations, which is prohibited by Philippines law.

"The fight against terrorism, however, is not only the concern of the Philippines or the United States but it is a concern of many nations around the world," he said. "The Philippines is open to assistance from other countries if they offer it."

As of Saturday the number of security forces killed in the battle for Marawi stood at 58. The death toll for civilians was 20 and more than 100 had been killed overall.

Some 500 to 1,000 civilians are trapped there, some being held as human shields, while others are hiding in their homes with no access to running water, electricity or food.

The military has said it is aiming to end the siege by Monday, the Philippines’ independence day.

