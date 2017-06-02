Police looking at ‘person of interest’ in connection with Philippine casino attack

Manila — The Philippine police said on Friday they were looking at a "person of interest" in connection with the attack at a casino resort in the capital, in which at least 36 people died and more than 70 were injured.

Tomas Apolinario, chief of Manila’s southern police district, said the person was still alive and was believed to be a Philippine national.

At least 36 people died due to suffocation after a gunman burst into the casino and fired shots and set fire to gaming tables. The gunman later committed suicide by setting himself alight, a presidential spokesperson said.

There was no evidence linking the attack at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex to fighting between government troops and Islamist militants in the country’s south, said Ernesto Abella, a spokesperson for President Rodrigo Duterte.

"All indications point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual," Abella told a media conference. "Although the perpetrator gave warning shots, there apparently was no indication that he wanted to do harm or shoot anyone."

Most of the dead suffocated in the chaos as guests and staff tried to flee choking smoke at the complex after the drama that began shortly after midnight (4pm GMT).

Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital’s police office, said those who had died were in the casino’s main gambling area.

"What caused their deaths is the thick smoke," he told reporters. "The room was carpeted and of course the tables, highly combustible."

A Resorts World Manila official said the dead included 13 employees and 22 guests.

Death in room 510

Around dawn, the body of the suspected gunman was found in a hotel room in the still-smoking complex, which is close to Ninoy Aquino International Airport and an air force base, police said.

"He burnt himself inside the hotel room 510," national police chief Ronald dela Rosa told a media conference. "He lay down on the bed, covered himself in a thick blanket and apparently doused himself in [petrol]."

The bodies of two of the victims had been taken to the Veronica funeral parlour, staff member Leni Domingo said.

Resort owner Travellers International Hotel Group, a joint venture of the Philippines’ Alliance Global Group and Genting Hong Kong, said authorities were still seeking details.

"We have been informed of several casualties, the number and identities of whom have yet to be determined," it said in a statement. Its shares were down 7%.

Officials said at least 54 people were hurt, some seriously, as they rushed to escape what at first had been feared as a militant attack.

"Don’t panic, this is not a cause for alarm. We cannot attribute this to terrorism," national police chief dela Rosa told DZMM radio.

"We are looking into a robbery angle because he did not hurt any people and went straight to the casino chips storage room. He parked at the second floor and barged into the casino, shooting large TV screens and poured [petrol] on a table setting it on fire," he said.

Police said the gunman was tall with a pale complexion and spoke English.

Kimberly Molitas, a spokesperson for the capital’s police office, said 113-million Philippine pesos ($2.27m) worth of casino chips stolen during the raid had been recovered.

Gunshots and panic

Videos posted earlier on social media showed people fleeing as several loud bangs were heard.

"Even the security personnel panicked. Maybe because of the heavy firearm, they can’t put up a fight so they prioritised life and safety," Jeff Santos, a high roller at Resorts World Manila, told a Philippine radio station. "Definitely, us patrons, we did not expect that, everyone ran away."

Jeri Ann Santiago, who works in the emergency room at the San Juan de Dios hospital, said patients were suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and some had injuries such as fractures. None had gunshot wounds, she said.

The Philippines has been on heightened alert amid a crisis in the south of the country, where troops have been battling Islamist rebels since May 23.

Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao last week and has warned it could become a haven for supporters fleeing Iraq and Syria.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Washington was closely monitoring what he described as a "terrorist" attack unfolding in Manila.

Dozens of police trucks and several huge Special Action Force vans and armoured personnel carriers lined side streets near the hotel, casino and shopping mall complex as the drama unfolded.

Relatives of victims gathered later in a parking area could be heard crying.

