World / Asia

SOUTH CHINA SEA

China rejects Pentagon claim of ‘unsafe’ aircraft interception

Tension between the two countries has risen over the disputed South China Sea which China claims almost in full

29 May 2017 - 05:26 Agency Staff
High alert: China says its interception of a US Navy P-3 maritime patrol aircraft was ‘safe and professional’. Picture: REUTERS
High alert: China says its interception of a US Navy P-3 maritime patrol aircraft was ‘safe and professional’. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China has denied the Pentagon’s charge that an encounter between Chinese fighters and a US surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea was "unsafe and unprofessional".

Tension between the two countries has risen in recent years over the disputed waterway, which China claims almost in full despite counterclaims from other Asian nations.

Chinese J-10 warplanes intercepted a US Navy P-3 that was operating in international airspace on Wednesday, according to Pentagon spokesman Gary Ross.

The US called the move "unsafe and unprofessional" and pledged to convey its concerns to the Chinese government.

But on Sunday, the Chinese defence ministry said the Pentagon’s account of the incident "was not in accordance with the facts".

"On May 25, a US patrol plane carried out reconnaissance activities in the airspace southeast of Hong Kong, China," it said in a statement on its website.

AFP

China warns against chaos in Korean region

The US and South Korea have said the Thaad anti-missile unit deployment is aimed at defence against the North Korean threat
World
4 days ago

Recent Trump-Xi deal opens way for China to buy US gas

Gas is poised to play a larger role in the countries’ trade relations amid plans to trim the US trade deficit
World
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Deadly cyclone Mora moves north to Bangladesh
World / Asia
2.
M15 to check whether vital clues were missed ...
World / Europe
3.
José Eduardo dos Santos is ‘fine’ but having ...
World / Africa
4.
Marawi insurgency close to quashed, Philippines ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

US military aircraft intercepted over East China Sea
World / Asia

Two Chinese jets intercept US aircraft over East China Sea
World

North Korea celebrates launch of missile experts say could reach US base
World / Asia

Left-leaning Moon wins in a landslide in troubled South Korea
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.