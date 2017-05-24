Moody’s downgrades China for first time in nearly 30 years

"Moody’s views that China’s non-financial debt will rise rapidly and the government will continue to maintain growth via stimulus measures, are exaggerating difficulties facing the Chinese economy, and underestimating the Chinese government’s ability to deepen supply-side structural reform and appropriately expand aggregate demand," the ministry said in a statement.

China’s leaders have identified the containment of financial risks and asset bubbles as a top priority this year. All the same, authorities have moved cautiously to avoid knocking economic growth, gingerly raising short-term interest rates while tightening regulatory supervision.

At the same time, Beijing’s need to deliver on official growth targets is likely to make the economy increasingly reliant on stimulus, Moody’s said. "While ongoing progress on reforms is likely to transform the economy and financial system over time, it is not likely to prevent a further material rise in economy-wide debt, and the consequent increase in contingent liabilities for the government," Moody’s said.

While the downgrade is likely to modestly increase the cost of borrowing for the Chinese government and its state-owned enterprises (SOEs), it remains comfortably within the investment-grade rating range.

China’s Shanghai Composite index fell more than 1% in early trade before paring losses, while the yuan currency in the offshore market briefly dipped nearly 0.1% against the US dollar after the news. The Australian dollar, often see as a liquid proxy for China risk, also slipped.

One trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai said the spread between benchmark government bonds and those issued by SOEs in US dollars widened by two to three basis points.