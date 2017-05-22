World / Asia

China’s JAC gets approval for joint venture with VW to make electric cars

22 May 2017
Shanghai — China’s JAC Motors said on Monday it had received government approval for a $734m joint venture with Volkswagen to produce 100,000 electric cars a year.

VW, the world’s largest car maker, is also the market leader in China. It sold 4-million cars in the country in 2016 but only a few hundred of them were "green" despite rapid growth in electric vehicle sales in China.

China has for years been the world’s largest automotive market but also more recently became the top market for electric vehicles, helped by government purchase incentives.

JAC, or Jianghuai Automobile Group, which is based in the eastern province of Anhui, said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange that the partnership with VW had been greenlighted by China’s top economic planning agency.

China requires that foreign car makers form joint ventures with its manufacturers. VW already makes cars in partnership with other Chinese manufacturers.

VW’s China CEO Jochem Heizmann had said during the Shanghai car show in April that VW expected to sell about 400,000 new-energy vehicles in China in 2020.

Chinese sales of "new energy" vehicles jumped 53% in 2016 to 507,000 units, fuelled by government incentives aimed at fighting chronic air pollution.

A Chinese government proposal published in September would, if finalised, require manufacturers to produce a certain percentage of clean-energy vehicles as early as 2018.

Volvo Cars says new generation of diesel engines could be the last, says CEO

The Swedish car maker plans to invest in electric and hybrid cars, with its first pure electric model due on the market in 2019
Move to electric cars will boost demand for minerals, says Glencore chief

The rise of electric cars, especially in Europe, will see increased demand for minerals such as copper, lithium, cobal and nickel, according to ...
Incentives needed to give electric cars leg up, says trade official

Incentives are needed for consumers to purchase electric vehicles and for companies to invest in them, says Garth Strachan
