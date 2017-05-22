RENEGOTIATION OF NAFTA
Asian nations seek clarity on US trade policy
The Asia-Pacific watches developments in North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation for US trade policy clues
Hanoi — Asian governments are watching with some anxiety to see what the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) is as the Trump administration kicks off a review.
"All of us are keen to know whether America is committed to have an open, liberal trading environment," Malaysian Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed said on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation ministerial meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Mustapa said ministers were "anxious to hear" from new US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "In this first meeting the first thing is to get some clarity on protectionism — this America First and how it is going to affect us in this part of the world," he said.
JOBS DISASTER
The US government served notice to Congress on Thursday of the administration’s intention to renegotiate Nafta. During the election campaign, President Donald Trump called the deal with Mexico and Canada a "disaster" that cost millions of US jobs and hollowed out the manufacturing sector. A few weeks ago, he was weighing whether to pull out of the deal entirely.
Trump has also said he plans to renegotiate some bilateral trade deals with Asian nations including South Korea. And in one of his first acts as president he pulled the US out of a 12-nation Pacific trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The deal, which would have covered 40% of the global economy, was seen as a hallmark of US engagement with Asia under the prior administration and a buffer against China’s rising economic and military clout.
There will be a sideline meeting in Hanoi of the remaining 11 nations in the TPP accord, with countries such as Japan and Australia pushing to proceed without the US.
Mustapa said Malaysia was less keen to continue, but added he would like some clarity on the US position on the pact.
The US is Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner and there is no direct trade deal between the countries.
"TPP countries are still keen on TPP, of course, the level of keenness differs between countries," he said. "One of the reasons we decided to be part of the TPP was the potential access to the US market and if that does not happen one of the major motivations to be part of the TPP will be removed."
Progress on the TPP without the US would require significant revision of terms that at least six states, which together account for 85% of the combined GDP of all original signatories, ratify it. The US made up about 60%.
Bloomberg
