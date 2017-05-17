Thanks to a smart bracelet, pregnant women in Asia can now get health tips

Nor does it not need an internet connection to work.

Coel, or carbon monoxide exposure limiter, was created by Intel Social Business, a joint venture of Intel Corporation, and Bangladesh nonprofit Grameen Trust.

The device can be recharged and reused many times, Hoq said.

New jewels

It will join a woman’s regular array of bracelets, with most married women in South Asia wearing bangles made of glass, plastic or gold. The decorative finish differentiates the bangle from many other wrist-worn fitness devices or smart watches.

Coel, which is designed to withstand the rough and tumble of daily chores, delivers two wellness messages a week in the local language, including what to eat and when to see the doctor.

An alarm also sounds if high levels of carbon monoxide fumes are generated when cooking with firewood, charcoal or dung, warning the wearer to move away.

Every day, about 830 women worldwide die from pregnancy or childbirth-related complications, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Nearly one-third of these deaths are in South Asia.

Maternal mortality is higher among women living in rural areas and poorer communities, where access to healthcare is often forbidden or curtailed due to a lack of women medics.

In Bangladesh, where more than 70% of babies are born at home, about 5,000 maternal deaths and nearly 77,000 neonatal deaths are reported annually, according to the WHO.

In neighbouring India, where Coel has been tested in Uttar Pradesh — among the poorest states in the country — maternal and neonatal deaths are nearly 10 times higher.

At the same time, wearable devices including smart watches, shoes and glasses, are increasingly used for remote healthcare, such as to monitor a patient’s cholesterol or insulin levels.

It is a growing market: about 2.5-million such wearable devices were sold in India last year, most priced under $50, according to research firm International Data Corporation.

Coel, which will be priced initially at about $12-$15, will be sold in India and Bangladesh first, then in Nepal, said Hoq.

"Easy access to knowledge is crucial in these countries, particularly for first-time mothers," he said.

"We want this device to be a tool of empowerment for women."

Reuters/ Thomson Reuters Foundation