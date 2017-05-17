South Korea warns on North’s tests

Seoul/Geneva — North Korea’s missile programme was progressing faster than expected, South Korea Defence Minister Han Min-koo said on Tuesday, after the UN Security Council demanded the North halt all nuclear and ballistic missile tests and condemned Sunday’s test launch.

He told South Korea’s parliament the test launch had been detected by the controversial US THAAD ( Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) antimissile system, whose deployment in the South has infuriated China.

The reclusive North, which has defied all calls to rein in its weapons programmes, even from its lone major ally, China, said the missile test was a legitimate defence against US hostility. The North has been working on a missile, mounted with a nuclear warhead, capable of striking the US mainland.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has called for an immediate halt to Pyongyang’s provocations and has warned that the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea is over.

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said that China’s leverage was key and it could do more.