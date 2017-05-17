Saudi privatisation piques interest
Despite low fees and strict rules, banks and private equity firms are positioning themselves for assets sale worth more than $200bn
One of the world’s largest privatisation programmes is drawing foreign investment banks and private equity firms to Saudi Arabia, despite the prospect of low fees and an uncertain regulatory environment.
KKR is among the US-based private equity firms joining regional companies such as Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital in the search for opportunities from the plan to sell off about $200bn in assets on top of a stake in oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Banks are also beefing up their operations. Citigroup obtained a Saudi investment banking licence in April and Goldman Sachs is looking into obtaining a Saudi equities licence. Credit Suisse is to apply for a full banking licence and JPMorgan is adding bankers.
"We see a lot more opportunities in Saudi Arabia because for the first time, the government is looking to partner with firms like ourselves and others," said Kaveh Samie, who heads the Middle East and North Africa region for KKR.
For decades, many foreign financial companies kept a minimal presence in Riyadh or shunned it entirely. They chased business related to Saudi Arabia’s investment of billions of petrodollars abroad, but saw few opportunities in the Saudi domestic economy.
The kingdom had a reputation for offering low fees to investment banks, while private equity firms found few prospects in an economy dominated by wealthy state enterprises and family conglomerates, which jealously guarded control of their assets.
THE VOLUME OF BUSINESS — HSBC ESTIMATES 100 COMPANIES WILL BE LISTED — IS TOO LARGE TO NEGLECT
But the mood has begun changing since 2016’s announcement of a privatisation drive to help the economy diversify in an era of low oil prices. A vast range of assets will be offered via methods ranging from public offers of shares to private equity deals. Deputy Economy Minister Mohammed al-Tuwaijri said in April that Riyadh aimed to raise $200bn over several years — on top of an expected tens of billions of dollars for the Saudi Aramco stake.
Karim El Solh, CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital, said it had become more proactive seeking Saudi investments and its pipeline of potential deals had grown in three years.
JP Morgan, which has about 70 bankers in Saudi Arabia, is adding about 10 across its investment banking, equities and custody businesses.
"With economic transformation comes a need for transactional services, capital markets access and advice," said Sjoerd Leenart, JP Morgan’s head of Middle East, Africa and Turkey.
HSBC has made staffing changes to help its Saudi business. These include the secondment in April of Samer Deghaili, co-head of equity capital markets in the region, to its Saudi subsidiary.
Foreign firms will still tread carefully in Saudi Arabia and many may try to limit costs and risk by flying in staff from Dubai rather than basing personnel in Riyadh. Productivity levels among the local population are low and hiring foreigners has become increasingly difficult as Saudi Arabia restricts entry for workers. Also, some Westerners are reluctant to move there because of social restrictions.
Low fees
Investors have also been put off by a legal system that does not have laws on bankruptcy. The government has paid fees as low as 0.1% of deal value for past privatisations, compared with about 1% in developed markets. Riyadh is keen to show it is not being exploited by foreign firms, so fees may not rise much.
But the volume of business — HSBC estimates 100 companies will be listed on the stock market in sectors including mining, healthcare and retail — is too large for bankers to neglect.
"Saudi will probably be a volumes market given the depth of the economy. Plus being the largest economy in the Gulf Co-operation Council, it is not one we can ignore," said Aasim Qureshi, MD at the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank. In May, the bank said it planned to apply for a Saudi licence for its investment bank.
One key for private equity firms is how much control they will be given to manage their acquisitions. The government has not clarified its position on the size of stakes it will sell in state-owned companies, but if it sells only minority stakes, this could be unattractive for some private equity firms as they generally like to have control.
The government says it welcomes foreign investors, but it could baulk at measures they might take, such as staff cuts.
One industry executive said there was growing interest in Saudi deals among private equity firms in member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council "but entering the kingdom is not easy for any private equity firm", be it international or from the Gulf Co-operation Council. "Most of the privatisations are expected in education and healthcare, and these sectors have strict national ownership rules."
Nevertheless, many private equity firms think there are bound to be lucrative deals given the wide range of sectors that Saudi Arabia’s economic reforms aim to develop, including tourism, entertainment and auto manufacturing.
"It is exactly the same kind of transformation that China and India went through," said Iqbal Khan, CEO of Dubai’s Fajr Capital. "We see this as a very big opportunity."
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.