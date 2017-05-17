Saudi privatisation piques interest

But the mood has begun changing since 2016’s announcement of a privatisation drive to help the economy diversify in an era of low oil prices. A vast range of assets will be offered via methods ranging from public offers of shares to private equity deals. Deputy Economy Minister Mohammed al-Tuwaijri said in April that Riyadh aimed to raise $200bn over several years — on top of an expected tens of billions of dollars for the Saudi Aramco stake.

Karim El Solh, CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital, said it had become more proactive seeking Saudi investments and its pipeline of potential deals had grown in three years.

JP Morgan, which has about 70 bankers in Saudi Arabia, is adding about 10 across its investment banking, equities and custody businesses.

"With economic transformation comes a need for transactional services, capital markets access and advice," said Sjoerd Leenart, JP Morgan’s head of Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

HSBC has made staffing changes to help its Saudi business. These include the secondment in April of Samer Deghaili, co-head of equity capital markets in the region, to its Saudi subsidiary.

Foreign firms will still tread carefully in Saudi Arabia and many may try to limit costs and risk by flying in staff from Dubai rather than basing personnel in Riyadh. Productivity levels among the local population are low and hiring foreigners has become increasingly difficult as Saudi Arabia restricts entry for workers. Also, some Westerners are reluctant to move there because of social restrictions.

Low fees

Investors have also been put off by a legal system that does not have laws on bankruptcy. The government has paid fees as low as 0.1% of deal value for past privatisations, compared with about 1% in developed markets. Riyadh is keen to show it is not being exploited by foreign firms, so fees may not rise much.

But the volume of business — HSBC estimates 100 companies will be listed on the stock market in sectors including mining, healthcare and retail — is too large for bankers to neglect.

"Saudi will probably be a volumes market given the depth of the economy. Plus being the largest economy in the Gulf Co-operation Council, it is not one we can ignore," said Aasim Qureshi, MD at the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank. In May, the bank said it planned to apply for a Saudi licence for its investment bank.

One key for private equity firms is how much control they will be given to manage their acquisitions. The government has not clarified its position on the size of stakes it will sell in state-owned companies, but if it sells only minority stakes, this could be unattractive for some private equity firms as they generally like to have control.

The government says it welcomes foreign investors, but it could baulk at measures they might take, such as staff cuts.

One industry executive said there was growing interest in Saudi deals among private equity firms in member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council "but entering the kingdom is not easy for any private equity firm", be it international or from the Gulf Co-operation Council. "Most of the privatisations are expected in education and healthcare, and these sectors have strict national ownership rules."

Nevertheless, many private equity firms think there are bound to be lucrative deals given the wide range of sectors that Saudi Arabia’s economic reforms aim to develop, including tourism, entertainment and auto manufacturing.

"It is exactly the same kind of transformation that China and India went through," said Iqbal Khan, CEO of Dubai’s Fajr Capital. "We see this as a very big opportunity."

Reuters