North Korea tests missile as South’s new leader takes reins

Tokyo/Seoul — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile in defiance of calls to rein in its weapons programme, days after a new leader in rival South Korea came to power pledging to engage it in talks.

The US Pacific Command said it was assessing the type of missile, fired on Sunday, but it was "not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile". Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said the missile could be of a new type.

The missile flew 700km and reached an altitude of more than 2,000km, said officials in South Korea and Japan, further and higher than an intermediate-range missile North Korea successfully tested in February.

North Korea is believed to be developing a missile tipped with a nuclear weapon that is capable of reaching the US.

Kim Dong-yub, of Kyungnam University’s Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said he estimated a standard trajectory would give it a range of about 6,000km.

Japan said the missile flew for 30 minutes before dropping into the sea between North Korea’s east coast and Japan.

In Washington, the White House said Trump "cannot imagine Russia is pleased" with the test as the missile landed closer to Russia than to Japan.

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, told reporters Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed the situation and expressed "mutual concerns" about growing tension.

New South Korean President Moon Jae-in held his first National Security Council meeting in response to the launch, which he called a "violation" of UN Security Council resolutions.

His press secretary, Yoon Young-chan, said the president was open to the possibility of dialogue with North Korea, but only when the North showed a "change in attitude".

