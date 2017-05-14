World / Asia

LONGER-RANGE WEAPON

North Korea tests missile as South’s new leader takes reins

South Korea says after National Security Council meeting there will be no more dialogue unless North changes attitude

14 May 2017 - 18:53 Ju-min Park and Jack Kim
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front) watches an earlier multiple-rocket launch drill in this undated picture released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. Picture: REUTERS
Image: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front) watches an earlier multiple-rocket launch drill in this undated picture released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo/Seoul — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile in defiance of calls to rein in its weapons programme, days after a new leader in rival South Korea came to power pledging to engage it in talks.

The US Pacific Command said it was assessing the type of missile, fired on Sunday, but it was "not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile". Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said the missile could be of a new type.

The missile flew 700km and reached an altitude of more than 2,000km, said officials in South Korea and Japan, further and higher than an intermediate-range missile North Korea successfully tested in February.

North Korea is believed to be developing a missile tipped with a nuclear weapon that is capable of reaching the US.

Kim Dong-yub, of Kyungnam University’s Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said he estimated a standard trajectory would give it a range of about 6,000km.

Japan said the missile flew for 30 minutes before dropping into the sea between North Korea’s east coast and Japan.

In Washington, the White House said Trump "cannot imagine Russia is pleased" with the test as the missile landed closer to Russia than to Japan.

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, told reporters Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed the situation and expressed "mutual concerns" about growing tension.

New South Korean President Moon Jae-in held his first National Security Council meeting in response to the launch, which he called a "violation" of UN Security Council resolutions.

His press secretary, Yoon Young-chan, said the president was open to the possibility of dialogue with North Korea, but only when the North showed a "change in attitude".

Reuters

North Korea sends threatening letter to the US

The letter warns that US sanctions will only spur on the country’s nuclear programme ‘beyond anyone’s imagination’
World
2 days ago

Moon Jae-in can reform South Korea

South Korea's new leader can end the practice of routinely pardoning executives convicted of corruption
Opinion
2 days ago

China tests new guided missile near Korean peninsula

China is unhappy with the US THAAD missile system in South Korea and says the test is to raise its military capability to respond to threats
World
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
North Korea tests missile as South’s new leader ...
World / Asia
2.
Angela Merkel’s party seeks key victory in ...
World / Europe
3.
Emmanuel Macron takes office as French president
World / Europe
4.
Why modern motherhood has economists worried
World

Related Articles

THE FT COLUMN: The equanimity of equities
Opinion / Columnists

Moon Jae-in offers South Korea stability after turmoil
World

North Korea holds fourth US citizen for ‘hostile acts’
World / Asia

Would mutually assured destruction deter Kim Jong-un?
Opinion

North Korea accuses CIA of plotting to kill Kim Jong-un
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.