Indian court to rule on instant divorce

The Islamic divorce has come under scrutiny, with reports of men divorcing their wives via Skype and Whatsapp

12 May 2017 - 05:12 Agency Staff
Sakharam Bhagat poses with his wives, Sakhri, Tuki and Bhaagi (left to right) in Denganmal village, Maharashtra state, India. Picture: REUTERS
New Delhi — India’s highest court has begun considering the legality of a controversial Islamic practice that allows men to leave their wives instantly by reciting the word "divorce" three times.

"Triple talaq" is legal for Muslims under the Indian constitution but it has come under scrutiny, with reports emerging of men divorcing their wives via letters, Skype and WhatsApp.

Several women divorced by triple talaq have petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the practice. "We told the court that the practice has no basis in the law or in the Koran," said Balaji Srinivasan, a lawyer for Shayara Bano, whose husband split from her by writing "divorce" three times on a piece of paper.

The practice has been challenged in lower courts but this collective appeal is the first time India’s Supreme Court will consider whether triple talaq is fundamental to Islam and therefore legally binding.

A panel of five judges from India’s major faiths — Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism and Zoroastrianism — will consider the matter and is expected to deliver a verdict next week.

India, home to 180-million Muslims, allows religious institutions to govern matters of marriage, divorce and property inheritance, enshrining triple talaq as legal.

But the right-wing Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backed the petitioners in this landmark case, declaring triple talaq unconstitutional and discriminatory against women.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a grouping of Islamic organisations, told the court it opposed any efforts to change the law.

"Triple talaq is a reprehensible and sinful way to divorce, and we have spoken against it, but we want the court and government to stay off," board convener Zafaryab Jilani said.

AFP

