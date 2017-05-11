Rodrigo Duterte rages at corrupt police

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte launched another tirade against corrupt police who are the frontline troops in his deadly drug war, after four more officers were accused of kidnapping and extortion.

The arrest of the four from Manila’s financial district of Makati was the latest in a series of scandals involving police officers that have raised concerns about their suitability to prosecute the drug war.

"I was reading, coming here, another spot report of four policemen again [linked to] kidnapping. These policemen, sons of whores!" Duterte said at Manila airport before flying to Cambodia.

The 160,000-member police force is the main enforcer of Duterte’s 10-month-old drugs crackdown that has claimed thousands of lives, and led to warnings he may be orchestrating a crime against humanity.

Duterte admitted early in 2017 that the force was "corrupt to the core", after several anti-drug policeman were arrested on charges of kidnapping and murdering a South Korean businessman as part of an extortion scam.

Duterte pulled all police off the drug war at that time.

Duterte said on Wednesday he planned to appoint the armed forces’ chief of staff, Gen Eduardo Ano, as interior secretary when the general retired late in 2017, to help clean up the police force. "I need him because I have a problem with the police," Duterte said.

In the latest case that attracted Duterte’s ire, the four Makati police officers were arrested late on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from a businessman and his girlfriend.

"They demanded 400,000 pesos [about $8,000] in exchange for their release," Senior Superintendent Chiquito Malayo, head of a police anti-corruption unit, said.

The victims made an initial down payment. "The agreement is that they have to complete the remaining balance the following day, or on May 10, or else the family [of the victims] will be killed."

AFP