North Korea seeks help in US row

28 April 2017 - 05:52 Agency Staff
Standoff: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, made available on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Manila — North Korea has appealed to southeast Asian countries for support in its row with the US to prevent what it warned could be a "nuclear holocaust", according to a letter obtained by AFP.

In the letter to the secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho warned that the situation on the Korean Peninsula was "reaching the brink of war" because of US actions.

He urged the Asean chief to inform the 10-nation organisation’s foreign ministers "about the grave situation" on the peninsula "and give them a proper proposal", while criticising at length US-South Korean military exercises.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks in the wake of a series of North Korean missile tests and tough rhetoric from Washington on the isolated nation’s rogue weapons programme. A copy of the North’s letter, dated March 23, was obtained by AFP on Thursday ahead of an Asean leaders’ summit in Manila, where they are expected to discuss the situation on the peninsula.

"I express my expectations that Asean, which attaches great importance to the regional peace and stability, will make an issue of the US-South Korean joint military exercises at Asean conferences from the fair position and play an active role in safeguarding the peace and safety of [the] Korean Peninsula," the letter said.

North Korea is known to have close ties with some Asean members, including Cambodia and Laos. However, the organisation has spoken out against North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. A statement released at the end of an Asean leaders’ summit in Laos in 2016 expressed "serious concern" over North Korea’s nuclear testing and called on it to abide by relevant UN Security Council resolutions meant to curtail its nuclear programme.

I express my expectations that Asean will make an issue of the US-South Korean military exercises
Ri Yong-Ho
North Korean Foreign Minister

Ri’s letter appeared to be a highly unusual move. A southeast Asian diplomat said that, as far as he could recall, it was the first time North Korea had written a letter seeking Asean’s help on the issue.

It comes after Pyongyang’s diplomatic ties with Asean member Malaysia were seriously damaged with the February assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Kuala Lumpur. South Korea has blamed Pyongyang for the killing.

Ri wrote in the letter that the annual US-South Korea military exercises justified Pyongyang’s decision to develop its own nuclear weapons.

"It is a fact clear to everyone that when they deploy the means of nuclear strike that can drive the Korean Peninsula into a nuclear holocaust in just seconds … the nature of such exercises can in no way be defensive," the letter said.

Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the Korean peninsula amid signs the North could be preparing for a sixth nuclear test.

Admiral Harry Harris, who heads the US Pacific Command, said this week the US Carl Vinson strike group was in the Philippine Sea just east of Okinawa, "in striking range and power projection range of North Korea if called upon to do that".

On Thursday, summit host Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called on the US and Asian powers China, Japan and South Korea to exercise patience in dealing with North Korea.

"It would be as good as any other time to advise people to just go easy," Duterte told reporters. "I would caution everybody … if there’s a nuclear war here, a holocaust, this will become an arid land."

AFP

