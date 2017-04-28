North Korea seeks help in US row

Ri’s letter appeared to be a highly unusual move. A southeast Asian diplomat said that, as far as he could recall, it was the first time North Korea had written a letter seeking Asean’s help on the issue.

It comes after Pyongyang’s diplomatic ties with Asean member Malaysia were seriously damaged with the February assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Kuala Lumpur. South Korea has blamed Pyongyang for the killing.

Ri wrote in the letter that the annual US-South Korea military exercises justified Pyongyang’s decision to develop its own nuclear weapons.

"It is a fact clear to everyone that when they deploy the means of nuclear strike that can drive the Korean Peninsula into a nuclear holocaust in just seconds … the nature of such exercises can in no way be defensive," the letter said.

Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the Korean peninsula amid signs the North could be preparing for a sixth nuclear test.

Admiral Harry Harris, who heads the US Pacific Command, said this week the US Carl Vinson strike group was in the Philippine Sea just east of Okinawa, "in striking range and power projection range of North Korea if called upon to do that".

On Thursday, summit host Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called on the US and Asian powers China, Japan and South Korea to exercise patience in dealing with North Korea.

"It would be as good as any other time to advise people to just go easy," Duterte told reporters. "I would caution everybody … if there’s a nuclear war here, a holocaust, this will become an arid land."

AFP