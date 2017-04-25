South Korea’s tourism takes a hammering due to China’s boycott

Seoul — South Korea’s tourist industry has been hammered by China’s boycott over the deployment of the US missile defence system, with visitor numbers from the Asian giant plummeting 40% in March, statistics show.

Beijing banned Chinese tour groups from visiting the South from March 15 in a spat over the US terminal high-altitude area defence (THAAD) system.

Washington and Seoul say it is for purely defensive purposes, but Beijing fears it could undermine its own nuclear deterrent and has reacted with fury, imposing a series of measures seen as economic retaliation.

Normally more than half of tourists to the South are from China, but little more than 360,000 visited last month, compared to just more than 600,000 a year. Total visitor numbers fell 11.2% year on year to 1.23-million, the state Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) said.

The falls in tourism from China have also dealt a blow to duty-free shops in South Korea, with Chinese customers accounting for 70% of their total sales, a Lotte Duty Free spokeswoman said. Lotte has seen sales to Chinese customers fall 40% on-year since the group tour ban in mid-March.

The South Korean retail giant has had to shut down 85 of its 99 stores in China due to boycott calls after the group agreed to provide a golf course in South Korea as a site for THAAD. Its accumulated losses as a result are reportedly expected to hit $1bn in the first half of this year alone.

South Korea has been struggling to fill the gap with promotional campaigns to attract more visitors from other countries, mainly in Southeast Asia and Japan. But rising regional tensions over the nuclear-armed North have nipped an increase in the number of Japanese travellers in the bud.

Yonhap news agency said a tourism ministry tally showed Japanese visitors rising some 20% year on year up to early April, but the growth rate fell to between 2% and 3% after tensions spiked. "Japanese tourists are putting off their trips to this country, apparently because of overblown Japanese media reports about tensions on the Korean peninsula," Yonhap quoted a KTO official as saying.

