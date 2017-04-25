North Korea puts on show of force as US submarine docks in the South

While South Korea’s Defence Ministry could not immediately confirm the report, the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said: "Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military’s movement in Wonsan areas and we are firmly maintaining readiness."

North Korea defiantly said in a state media commentary marking the 85th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People’s Army’s that its military was prepared "to bring to closure the history of US scheming and nuclear blackmail".

"There is no limit to the strike power of the People’s Army armed with our style of cutting-edge military equipment including various precision and miniaturised nuclear weapons and submarine-launched ballistic missiles," the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in a front-page editorial.

South Korea’s Navy said it was conducting a live-fire exercise with US Navy destroyers on Tuesday in waters west of the Korean peninsula and would soon join the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaching the region.

The carrier group was sent to the region as a warning to North Korea and a show of solidarity with US allies.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshide Suga, told a media briefing that China’s nuclear envoy, Wu Dawei, would hold talks with Japanese foreign ministry officials on Tuesday. A ministry source said Wu was likely to meet his Japanese nuclear counterpart on Wednesday.

Emerging from talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, the US envoy for North Korea policy, Joseph Yun, said: "As we discuss these things all our steps and every part of them will be in co-ordination and consultation with our partners.

"We believe China has a very, very important role to play," Yun said.

Rare Senate briefing

Matching the flurry of diplomatic and military activity in North Asia, the State Department in Washington said on Monday US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would chair a special ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea on Friday.

Tillerson, along with Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, National Intelligence director Dan Coats and Joint Chiefs chairman Gen Joseph Dunford, would also hold a rare briefing for the entire US Senate on North Korea on Wednesday, Senate aides said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump called for tougher new UN sanctions on Pyongyang, saying the North was a global threat and "a problem that we have to finally solve".