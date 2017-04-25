World / Asia

ECONOMIC DISRUPTION

Alibaba boss’s warns society to brace for internet misery

The world must change education systems and establish how to work with robots to help soften the blow, says Jack Ma

25 April 2017 - 05:16 Agency Staff
Jack Ma. Picture: REUTERS
Jack Ma. Picture: REUTERS

Zhengzhou, China — Alibaba Group Holding chairman Jack Ma says society should prepare for decades of pain as the internet disrupts the economy.

The world must change education systems and establish how to work with robots to help soften the blow caused by automation and the internet economy, Ma said in a speech to an entrepreneurship conference in Zhengzhou, China.

"In the next 30 years, the world will see much more pain than happiness," Ma said of job disruptions caused by the internet. "Social conflicts in the next three decades will have an impact on all sorts of industries and walks of life."

In the next 30 years, the world will see much more pain than happiness
Jack Ma
Alibaba Group Holding

It was an unusual speech for the Alibaba cofounder, who tends to embrace his role as visionary and extol the promise of the future.

He explained at the event that he had tried to warn people in the early days of e-commerce, it would disrupt traditional retailers, but few listened. This time, he wanted to warn against the effect of new technologies, so no one would be surprised.

"Fifteen years ago I gave speeches 200 or 300 times, reminding everyone the internet will impact all industries, but people didn’t listen because I was a nobody," he said.

Ma made the comments as Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce operator, spends billions of dollars to move into new businesses from film production and video streaming to finance and cloud computing.

The company, considered a barometer of Chinese consumer sentiment, is looking to expand abroad since buying control of Lazada to establish a foothold in Southeast Asia, potentially setting up a clash with the likes of Amazon.

Bloomberg

SARAH WILD: Flesh and blood may be our salvation in rise of the machines

‘The greatest threat machines and artificial intelligence pose isn’t that they will become smarter than us’
Opinion
4 days ago

Realising his brain-hacking ambitions will not be easy PC for Elon Musk

The technovisionary will need to develop a deep understanding of how the brain works to integrate neural and digital thought processes, writes ...
Companies
24 days ago

Preparing to welcome the robots that will spare SA job losses and pain

Benefits of the fourth industrial revolution will outweigh negatives only if we have a plan
Opinion
28 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
North Korea ‘ready to attack’
World / Asia
2.
Jailed leader’s health worsens in Israeli prison
World / Middle East
3.
EU states push against wireless spectrum plan
World / Europe
4.
Marine Le Pen camp lays into ‘oligarch stooge’ ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

IMF report: Steady march of technology is shrinking workers’ slice of income pie
World

Big miners battle to join the tech revolution
World

A new year in digital
News & Insights

Old rules just have to go when technology starts a different game
Opinion

Man and machine need to work together for a productive future
Opinion

Looming tsunami of automation will threaten job creation
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.