ECONOMIC DISRUPTION
Alibaba boss’s warns society to brace for internet misery
The world must change education systems and establish how to work with robots to help soften the blow, says Jack Ma
Zhengzhou, China — Alibaba Group Holding chairman Jack Ma says society should prepare for decades of pain as the internet disrupts the economy.
The world must change education systems and establish how to work with robots to help soften the blow caused by automation and the internet economy, Ma said in a speech to an entrepreneurship conference in Zhengzhou, China.
"In the next 30 years, the world will see much more pain than happiness," Ma said of job disruptions caused by the internet. "Social conflicts in the next three decades will have an impact on all sorts of industries and walks of life."
Alibaba Group Holding
It was an unusual speech for the Alibaba cofounder, who tends to embrace his role as visionary and extol the promise of the future.
He explained at the event that he had tried to warn people in the early days of e-commerce, it would disrupt traditional retailers, but few listened. This time, he wanted to warn against the effect of new technologies, so no one would be surprised.
"Fifteen years ago I gave speeches 200 or 300 times, reminding everyone the internet will impact all industries, but people didn’t listen because I was a nobody," he said.
Ma made the comments as Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce operator, spends billions of dollars to move into new businesses from film production and video streaming to finance and cloud computing.
The company, considered a barometer of Chinese consumer sentiment, is looking to expand abroad since buying control of Lazada to establish a foothold in Southeast Asia, potentially setting up a clash with the likes of Amazon.
Bloomberg
