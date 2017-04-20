‘Rasputin’ daughter

Aalborg, Denmark — A Danish court ordered on Wednesday the extradition of the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the centre of a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea’s president.

Chung Yoo-ra, the 20-year-old daughter of the woman dubbed South Korea’s "Rasputin", is one of the figures in the influence-peddling scandal that led to huge street protests demanding the removal of president Park Geun-hye.

Chung was detained in Denmark on January 1 for overstaying her visa after South Korean authorities issued a warrant for her arrest.

Seoul then sought her extradition, which the Danish public prosecution authority approved on March 17. Chung took her case against extradition to the Aalborg district court.

"The district court confirms decision from the director of public prosecutions. Ms Chung is to be extradited," the prosecution authority wrote on social media site Twitter.

Prosecution spokesman Simon Gosvig told AFP that Chung, who has denied any wrongdoing, had immediately filed documents for an appeal with the court in Aalborg.

"We would like another result saying she’s not to be sent to South Korea, so we made an appeal right away to the high court," Chung’s lawyer, Michael Juul Eriksen, told AFP outside the Aalborg district court.

Eriksen said Chung’s main fear was losing contact with her infant son because she had been "pressured" and "threatened" by the Korean authorities to cooperate in the case.

AFP