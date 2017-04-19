World / Asia

North Korean mock-up birthday video shows missiles blowing up US

19 April 2017 - 16:57 PM Ju-min Park
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. Picture: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul — North Korea put on a musical show to mark the birthday of founding father Kim Il-sung, which ended with a mock-up video of missiles engulfing the US in flames, prompting cheers from the audience and smiles from current leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korea’s state TV aired footage of a choral performance attended by Kim Jong-un, the elder Kim’s grandson, on Sunday, a day after a huge military parade in Pyongyang, which also marked the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung.

The singing was followed by footage of it test-firing a missile in February which, in the video, was joined by other missiles shooting into the sky, passing over the Pacific and exploding in giant balls of flames in the US.

The video ended with a picture of the American flag in flames, overlapping row after row of white crosses in a cemetery. () "When the performance was over, all the performers and participants in the military parade broke into enthusiastic cheers of ‘Hurrah!’," state run KCNA news agency said.

State TV footage showed the leader smiling and waving in return. "The Dear Supreme Leader waved back to them and congratulated the artistes on their successful performance," KCNA said.

In February, North Korea said that it had successfully tested a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile, the Pukguksong-2, propelled by a solid-fuel engine. During Saturday’s military parade it displayed what appeared to be new inter-continental ballistic missiles. And a day later it conducted a failed missile test, which drew international condemnation.

North Korea regularly threatens to destroy the US and, amid heightened tension on the Korean peninsula, it has escalated a war of words warning of full-out nuclear war if Washington takes military action against it.

US vice-president Mike Pence, on a trip to Asia, has repeatedly warned that the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea is over and on Wednesday said that it would meet any attack with an "overwhelming response".

Reuters

US aircraft carrier’s Asian mix-up sparks mockery in China

The group was supposed to be headed towards North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia
World
37 minutes ago

THE INSIDER: Blast from the past for Trump

Nuclear Donald is behaving almost as menacingly as Nuclear Ronald once did
Opinion
11 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
World Bank lowers growth outlook for sub-Saharan ...
World / Africa
2.
North Korean mock-up birthday video shows ...
World / Asia
3.
US aircraft carrier’s Asian mix-up sparks mockery ...
World / Americas
4.
UK’s George Osborne will edit Evening Standard ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.