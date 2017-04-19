China Development Bank may finance Fosun’s Russian Polyus deal

Moscow/Hong Kong — China Development Bank is considering providing financing for a Chinese consortium seeking to buy a stake in Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus, sources familiar with discussions about the potential deal told Reuters.

Since last year, the consortium, led by Fosun International, one of China’s most acquisitive conglomerates, has been in talks to buy a stake in Polyus, controlled by the family of Russian tycoon Suleyman Kerimov. According to one of the sources, the Chinese buyer is also discussing the financing with a few other banks, but the source did not identify them.

The plan under discussion is to sell "well below" a 25% stake in Polyus to the Fosun-led consortium, with a potential option to increase the stake later, said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Polyus has a market value of about $10bn.

Russia has been actively looking for investments in Asia, mainly in China, since the West imposed sanctions on Moscow due to its role in the Ukraine crisis and the annexation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014. China is the world’s top consumer, producer and importer of gold, and Chinese companies have been targeting gold mine acquisitions.

Discussions about the deal are still under way and there is no firm deadline, according to several sources familiar with the discussions. Two of Fosun’s Chinese affiliates — Zhaojin Mining and Hainan Mining — may join the consortium, the same sources said.

Fosun and Polyus declined to comment. Reuters’s calls to China Development Bank’s office in Beijing went unanswered. Zhaojin and Hainan did not answer Reuters’s e-mailed requests for comment.

Polyus is a potentially attractive target because global gold prices have risen 11% so far in 2017, and Polyus, this year, acquired the giant Sukhoi Log gold deposit in Russia. On April 12, Russian first deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov said that Fosun planned to sign an agreement to buy a stake in Polyus. Russian officials are keen to have the deal ready by the time Russian President Vladimir Putin visits China in May, one of the sources familiar with the situation said.

SPO in London and Moscow

Polyus is also considering launching a secondary share offering (SPO) in London and Moscow in May or June, several sources familiar with planning for the listing said. The deal will take about one month, including pre-marketing and a road-show, but the size of the offer is still under discussion, two of the sources said.

The Polyus SPO does not directly depend on the Fosun deal and Polyus is not in a hurry to do it, but the listing will go ahead anyway, one of the sources familiar with the planning for the offering said. The aim is to carry out a successful listing with major investors, the source said: "The timing is not crucial to them. The situation is far better than it was three years ago, and everyone is satisfied with the price of gold."

Western investors, which steered clear of Russian assets after the 2014 annexation of Crimea, are now making a cautious return to Russia.

The planned share offering is a big strategy switch for Kerimov’s family, who de-listed the shares of Polyus’s Jersey-registered parent company from the London Stock Exchange in late 2015 amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. Polyus’s return to London may coincide with a potential initial public offering by En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydro-power businesses.

Polyus has said it would place its shares in Moscow as it needs to raise its free-float to at least 10% to meet a requirement of the Moscow Stock Exchange, and would consider placing global depositary receipts in London. Polyus’s free-float is currently 6.76% after the cancellation of some of treasury shares in April, in a move that would technically pave the way for the SPO.

Reuters