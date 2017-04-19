Australia and New Zealand tighten up on skilled work visas

In a similar vein, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday directing changes to a temporary visa programme used to bring foreign workers to the US to fill highly skilled jobs.

The order is an attempt by Trump to carry out his "America First" election campaign pledges.

Turnbull said the visa change would attract better skilled workers and see Australians employed over cheap foreign workers brought in under the old 457 visa programme.

"We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains — Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs," he said.

"We’ll no longer allow 457 visas to be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians."

The 457 visa was introduced in the 1990s to expedite the entry of business professionals and highly skilled migrants but over time it was opened up to include a broad suite of workers.

The programme has become mired in controversy with allegations the visa was being misused by employers to import workers on the cheap, rather than to fill genuine skill shortages.

"We are bringing the 457 visa class to an end. It’s lost its credibility," Turnbull said at a press conference in Canberra.

Anyone now in Australia on a 457 visa will not be affected by the new arrangements.