More fingers point to North Korea
Detectives on Kim Jong-nam’s murder case target a North Korean diplomat after objections to an autopsy and claim of Kim’s remains for Pyongyang
Kuala Lumpur — Detectives probing the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother want to question a North Korean diplomat, Malaysia’s top policeman said on Wednesday.
Investigators have put five North Koreans in the frame for last week’s brazen killing of Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and have said they are seeking three more for questioning.
These include the embassy’s second secretary, Hyon Kwang Song, as well as a North Korean airline employee, Kim Uk Il, national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters.
"We have written to the ambassador to allow us to interview both of them. We hope the Korean embassy will co-operate with us and allow us to interview them quickly. If not, we will compel them to come to us," the police chief said.
Kim Jong-nam died on February 13 after being attacked as he waited to board an aircraft for Macau. Leaked CCTV footage from the airport shows the 45-year-old being approached by two women, one of whom grabs him from behind and appears to shove a cloth in his face.
Moments later Jong-nam is seen seeking help from airport staff, who direct him to a clinic, where he apparently slumped in a chair.
Malaysian police said he suffered a seizure and died before he reached hospital, seemingly from the effects of a toxin.
Seoul has said from the start that Pyongyang was behind the murder, citing a "standing order" from Kim Jong-un to kill his elder sibling, after a failed assassination bid in 2012.
Asked whether the five North Korean suspects had masterminded the attack, Khalid said he believed they were "heavily involved" in the murder. Four of the men fled the country on the day of the killing and returned to Pyongyang, he said, while one remains in custody in Malaysia.
The police chief dismissed claims that the two women had believed the attack was a made-for-TV prank.
"Of course they knew" it was a poison attack, he said. "I think you have seen the video, right? The lady was moving away with her hands towards the bathroom. She was very aware that it was toxic and that she needed to wash her hands."
Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong, 28, and Indonesian Siti Aishah, 25, had been trained to swab the man’s face, practising in Kuala Lumpur before the assault at the airport. Aishah wiped a toxic substance over his face first, followed by Huong, the police chief said.
The Indonesian’s Malaysian boyfriend, who was arrested in the first days of the probe, has been released, he added.
Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur locked horns over the investigation, with North Korea’s envoy on Wednesday calling for Malaysia to release the two women and the North Korean citizen from police custody.
"They should immediately release the innocent females from Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as a DPRK citizen," ambassador Kang Chol said in a statement that repeated allegations that South Korea had influenced the probe.
The women must have been framed as they would have died if they had carried the poison in their hands, the ambassador claimed. He did not address news that police were seeking to question an embassy official. The diplomatic row erupted after North Korea objected to an autopsy of Kim Jong-nam’s body and insisted that his remains be returned to Pyongyang.
Malaysia rejected the request, saying the remains had to stay in the morgue until a family member identified them and submitted a DNA sample. No next-of-kin have come forward, Khalid said, adding that rumours that Kim Jong-nam’s son, Kim Han-Sol was in Malaysia, were not true.
First-born Kim Jong-nam was once thought to be the natural successor to his father, then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. But after Kim Jong-il’s death in 2011, the succession went instead to Kim Jong-un, a child of a later marriage.
Some analysts have said Kim Jong-nam was a marked man because he criticised the regime while speaking to a Japanese journalist in 2011, while others have said the killing could have been ordered over reports he was preparing to defect.
Reports of purges and executions have emerged from the current regime as the young leader tries to strengthen his grip on power in the face of renewed international pressure over his escalating nuclear and missile programmes.
AFP
