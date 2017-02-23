More fingers point to North Korea

Kuala Lumpur — Detectives probing the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother want to question a North Korean diplomat, Malaysia’s top policeman said on Wednesday.

Investigators have put five North Koreans in the frame for last week’s brazen killing of Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and have said they are seeking three more for questioning.

These include the embassy’s second secretary, Hyon Kwang Song, as well as a North Korean airline employee, Kim Uk Il, national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters.

"We have written to the ambassador to allow us to interview both of them. We hope the Korean embassy will co-operate with us and allow us to interview them quickly. If not, we will compel them to come to us," the police chief said.

Kim Jong-nam died on February 13 after being attacked as he waited to board an aircraft for Macau. Leaked CCTV footage from the airport shows the 45-year-old being approached by two women, one of whom grabs him from behind and appears to shove a cloth in his face.

Moments later Jong-nam is seen seeking help from airport staff, who direct him to a clinic, where he apparently slumped in a chair.