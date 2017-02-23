Benjamin Netanyahu and Australia's Malcolm Turnbull hit it off

Sydney — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attacked the UN for "one-sided resolutions" against Israel’s push to build settlements on occupied land as he welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu on his first official visit to the country on Wednesday.

Ahead of the four-day visit, Turnbull wrote an editorial slamming the UN Security Council for a resolution adopted in December, calling for an end to Israeli settlement building on occupied Palestinian territory.

"My government will not support one-sided resolutions criticising Israel of the kind recently adopted by the UN Security Council and we deplore the boycott campaigns designed to delegitimise the Jewish state," he wrote in The Australian.

"Australia has been courageously willing to puncture UN hypocrisy more than once," Netanyahu said at a joint media conference with Turnbull.

"The UN is capable of many absurdities and I think it’s important you have straightforward and clear-eyed countries that bring it back to earth."

Turnbull said he supported direct negotiations towards a two-state solution, but warned that Israel’s security needs would have to be met for any peace agreement to take hold.

A group of 60 business leaders, academics, members of the clergy and former politicians signed a letter, released on Monday, saying that Australia should not welcome Netanyahu because his policies "provoke, intimidate and oppress" the Palestinians.

A pro-Palestinian demonstration is planned in Sydney on Thursday.

