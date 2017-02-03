World / Asia

Japan’s Shinzo Abe to unveil plan for 700,000 US jobs when he talks to Trump

03 February 2017 - 14:51 PM Agency Staff
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo — Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 US jobs and help create a $450bn market, to present to US President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.

The five-part package, to be unveiled when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Trump on February 10 in Washington, envisages investments in infrastructure projects such as high-speed trains and cybersecurity, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Investing in overseas infrastructure projects dovetails with a key part of Abe’s growth strategy, which is to export "high-quality" infrastructure technology.

Japan will invest ¥17-trillion ($150bn) in public and private funds over 10 years, the sources said. That would include helping develop high-speed railways in the northeastern US, and the states of Texas and California, and renovating subway and train cars.

The package also includes co-operation in global infrastructure investment, joint development of robots and artificial intelligence, and co-operation in cybersecurity and space exploration, among others.

The government may tap its foreign exchange reserves account to fund part of the package, the sources said.

It may also get funding from megabanks and government-affiliated financial institutions, as well as the Government Pension Investment Fund, the Asahi and other newspapers reported.

However, fund president Norihiro Takahashi said on Thursday there was no truth to reports that the fund would invest as a part of the government package, adding that the fund made its investment decisions to benefit policyholders.

Reuters

