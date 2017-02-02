Iran asks world not to meddle in defence

After an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the US called to discuss the missile issue, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Iran’s launch was "absolutely unacceptable".

Any unilateral US sanctions over the missile test would be counterproductive, said Ali Vaez, senior Iran analyst at International Crisis Group. "It is unlikely to dissuade Iran from pursuing what it deems as a sovereign right and legitimate form of defence, while it undermines the nuclear deal that has significantly diminished the threat Iranian missiles pose."

Campaign Pledge

The US said Iran launched a missile capable of carrying a 500kg payload with a 300km range on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that his country’s missiles were not designed to carry nuclear warheads and were solely for self-defence.

During his election campaign, Trump vowed to scrap or renegotiate the nuclear pact, which lifted international sanctions on Iran in return for curbs and safeguards on its nuclear programme.

While he has not repeated those pledges since taking office, Trump included Iran in an order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US.

He has also held a lengthy discussion with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Iran’s chief rival in the Middle East, which according to the White House included how to tackle Tehran’s "destabilising regional activities".

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took a swipe at Trump’s immigration ban on Wednesday, calling it the dangerous comportment of a political rookie.

Bloomberg