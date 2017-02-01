Shinzo Abe to talk about creating US jobs when he meets Donald Trump

Tokyo — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to discuss creating jobs and building infrastructure in the US during a meeting with President Donald Trump next week to defuse his concern over trade.

Discussions between the leaders at the February 10 meeting in Washington should focus on the full range of economic ties rather than just two-way trade, Abe told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. On taking office, Trump pulled out of an Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by Abe and called the trade imbalance with Japan on vehicles "unfair".

"The question is whether it’s enough to look only at the difference between exports and imports — I don’t think so at all," Abe told the committee. "Through our close economic ties we have both profited greatly," he said, adding, "it’s important for us to share that perception."

Abe is anxious to maintain warm ties with the US, Japan’s only treaty ally that provides a "nuclear umbrella" to deter threats from a rising China and unstable North Korea. Abe signalled last week that he was open to a bilateral trade deal with the US, Japan’s second-largest trading partner behind China.

Abe’s suggestions in parliament for improving ties included:

• High-speed rails

The Mainichi newspaper reported earlier that the Japanese government was preparing a package on economic co-operation to present to the Trump administration, including increasing purchases of US shale gas and investing in high-speed rail projects in California and Texas.

Abe this week pushed back on Trump’s remarks that Japan had made it "impossible" for US manufacturers to sell cars in the country, telling legislators on Monday that a lack of advertising and dealerships played a role. On Wednesday, he focused on the benefits Japanese automotive companies have brought to the US economy, saying they had directly and indirectly created 1.5-million jobs.

Abe was set to meet Toyota President Akio Toyoda on Friday, before the trip, Kyodo News reported this week.

Bloomberg