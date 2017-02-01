Report says Philippines war on drugs is crime against humanity

Manila — Police prosecuting the war on drugs in the Philippines have behaved like the criminal underworld they are supposed to be suppressing, taking payments for killings and delivering bodies to funeral homes, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The Amnesty International report said the wave of drugs-related killings since Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte came to power in mid-2016 appeared to be "systematic, planned and organised" by authorities and could constitute crimes against humanity.

Responding to the findings, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella defended the Philippine National Police (PNP), saying no extra-judicial killings were state-sponsored and investigations by Senate committees had proved that. "There is no state-sponsored policy of extra-judicial deaths and there is relentless effort on the part of the PNP to carry out the campaign properly and within legal processes," he said.

In a series of reports last year, Reuters showed that the police had a 97% kill rate in their drug operations, the strongest proof yet that police were summarily shooting drug suspects. The reports also found that low-level officials in poor neighbourhoods helped police assemble "watch lists" of alleged drug users and pushers that were effectively hit lists, with many of the people named ending up dead.

Duterte used exaggerated and flawed data, including the number of drug users in the Philippines, to justify his anti-narcotics crackdown, according to a Reuters investigation.

The release of Amnesty International’s investigation, which was based on 59 killings in 20 cities and towns, mainly in November and December, and on interviews with 110 people, comes amid uncertainty over the crackdown after the government suspended all anti-drug operations by police on Monday due to rampant corruption.

The Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency has now been given the lead role in the campaign. Duterte made the decision after a security meeting on Sunday, triggered by the kidnap and killing of a South Korean businessmen by drugs squad police. He said the incident, which took place at the national police headquarters, had embarrassed the country and tarnished the image of the police.