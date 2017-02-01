Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon will not run for South Korean presidency
Seoul — Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, one of the world’s most recognised South Koreans, will not stand for the presidency of his country.
Ban returned to South Korea last month and was widely expected to run in elections due this year, but his putative candidacy ran into a series of stumbles.
"I will withdraw from politics," he told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. "I’m sorry for disappointing many people."
He returned to South Korea earlier this month, after laying the groundwork for a possible run for the presidency, with an early election looking likely after the impeachment of Park Geun-hye in an influence-peddling scandal.
But a bribery case in the US against Ban’s younger brother and nephew cast some doubt over a potential Ban presidency.
Although he never officially declared he was running, the former UN chief embarked on a series of public appearances and was widely expected to join the ruling Saenuri party of Park, or an emerging conservative breakaway for the upcoming presidential elections.
But he also struggled to secure party backing in South Korea’s highly partisan political system, and pictures of him trying to put two banknotes into a ticket machine at once made him appear out of touch.
"My pure patriotism and aspirations have fallen victim to slander that was close to personality slaughter," he said on Wednesday, before bowing briefly, shuffling his papers and leaving the stage.
His support in public opinion polls rapidly declined from 20.3% when he returned to 13.1% before his announcement.
A career diplomat, Ban never joined any South Korean political party, although he served as foreign minister under the late liberal president Roh Moo-Hyun from 2004 to 2006.
AFP and Reuters
