Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon will not run for South Korean presidency

Seoul — Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, one of the world’s most recognised South Koreans, will not stand for the presidency of his country.

Ban returned to South Korea last month and was widely expected to run in elections due this year, but his putative candidacy ran into a series of stumbles.

"I will withdraw from politics," he told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. "I’m sorry for disappointing many people."

He returned to South Korea earlier this month, after laying the groundwork for a possible run for the presidency, with an early election looking likely after the impeachment of Park Geun-hye in an influence-peddling scandal.

But a bribery case in the US against Ban’s younger brother and nephew cast some doubt over a potential Ban presidency.