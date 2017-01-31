Japan raises growth projections, but signals inflation uncertainty

"The momentum for achieving our 2% inflation target is maintained, but lacks strength," the BOJ said in the quarterly forecast report, warning that global uncertainties could make companies cautious of hiking prices and wages.

In December, Japan’s core consumer prices had its 10th successive month of annual declines, despite more than three years of aggressive money printing by the BOJ, underscoring the country’s sticky deflationary mindset.

With domestic demand just emerging from last year’s weakness, many central bankers remain wary on whether price rises driven by external factors could transform into sustained price growth.

"The yen’s declines since November will gradually push up import prices, so one would naturally turn optimistic on the price outlook for the first half of this year," said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"But the BOJ was cautious, probably because board members aren’t sure whether wages will rise in spring wage negotiations" between companies and labour unions, he said.

The BOJ said it expected inflation to hit its 2% target by about March 2019, unchanged from its forecast in November.

Under a new policy framework adopted in September, the BOJ now targets interest rates instead of base money. It has said it could slow its bond buying in the future, if the rate targets could be met with fewer purchases.

New challenges

Japan’s growth remained anaemic in the first half of last year as consumption slumped. But a pick-up in global demand helped exports recover, giving rise to market bets that the BOJ’s next move may be to hike rates.

"If the economy continues a steady recovery in coming months, we expect the BOJ’s next step to be a tightening, not an easing, of policy," said Yuichiro Nagai, an economist at Barclays Securities Japan.

The recovery prospects and sharp rise in global yields on hopes of Trump’s reflationist policies have encouraged talk among some investors of a rate hike by the BOJ as early as this year.

Speculation that the BOJ could taper its asset purchases earlier than expected heightened also after the BOJ skipped a much anticipated auction to buy short-term debt last week.

"The BOJ does not give out any signs on the outlook for monetary policy through its daily market operations," Kuroda said, seeking to allay fears of an early tapering.

The BOJ said later on Tuesday it planned to keep the amount and frequency of its bond buying in February unchanged from January.

Still, uncertainty over Trump’s policies is emerging as a new headache for Japanese policymakers worried about a resurgent yen — an unpalatable prospect for the export-reliant economy.

The dollar slumped against the yen this week as the Japanese currency benefited from its safe-haven status after Trump’s tough stance on migration rattled investors and curbed risk appetite.

Reuters