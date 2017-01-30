Duterte to overhaul Philippines’ war on drugs after businessman killed

Manila — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he would dissolve all police units involved in enforcing his war on illegal drugs, after rogue officers were implicated in the murder of a South Korean businessman in October.

Duterte said he may set up a new narcotics command run by trusted men. He rejected national police chief general Ronald dela Rosa’s offer to resign over the death of Jee Ick Joo, saying it would not accomplish anything.

"Because of the sordid incident, let me reorganise the system," Duterte said in a speech at the presidential palace on Sunday night, after meeting top military and police officials. He said a superintendent who allegedly masterminded the murder was now in police custody.

The move comes amid outrage at home and abroad over alleged human rights abuses in a campaign that has resulted in the deaths of more than 6,000 people — half of them at the hands of the police.

Duterte has previously rebuffed criticism from the UN, EU and US, including telling former US president Barack Obama to "go to hell" in October while announcing a foreign-policy shift toward China.

The majority of Filipinos approve of Duterte’s war on drugs even if eight out of 10 worry they may become a victim of an extra-judicial killing, according to a Social Weather Stations poll in December. The president kept his "excellent" trust rating in the same poll at 81%.

Jee, a Philippines-based businessman, was allegedly kidnapped by rogue police officers in broad daylight and taken to the national police headquarters, where he was killed, according to government prosecutors who investigated the crime. The cops served Jee a fake arrest warrant for a nonexistent drug case and extorted 5-million pesos ($100,000) from his wife, who gave the money in the belief he was still alive, according to the justice department.

"They could have killed, strangled him everywhere, anywhere, but that it had to happen inside Camp Crame is really bad," Duterte said, referring to Jee. "And we admit that and that’s something that has to be corrected severely."

Bloomberg