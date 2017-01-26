‘Call me’, urges stepfather of Abel Caldeira, after Thailand shooting

UK newspaper The Mirror reported that Caldeira and Turner used their IDs to rent the white motorcycle captured on CCTV being ridden by the shooter and his getaway driver.

The news of Caldeira’s involvement in the murder has shocked his friends and family.

On Caldeira’s Facebook page, the curt message, "call me", was posted by his stepfather‚ Louis Traut‚ several hours after news broke that police were searching for him in connection with Kenway’s murder.

Caldeira’s cousin‚ who asked not to be named‚ said the family was shocked by his reported involvement in the crime.

"We haven’t seen him for a few years. This takes everyone by surprise. He really is a nice kid‚ who is friendly and very social. I just cant believe what I am hearing." He said Caldeira’s mother and her husband had moved to Cambodia several years ago.

"Abel moved overseas a few years before then. We were in touch on Whatsapp and on Facebook. I see from social media that he has been in Cambodia for a while so I automatically thought he was with his mom." One of Caldeira’s friends from Milner High School in Orkney, North West, said he could not believe the news.

"He was a very calm person. Always very friendly‚" said the friend who asked not to be named. "He was the manager at one of the local pubs here [in Orkney]. I went there often. Abel was always very friendly." According to the blog Nickobongiorno‚ Kenway and Caldeira may have been acquaintances.

The blog indicates that Kenway and Caldeira recently had an "exchange" with each other where they posted cryptic memes of wolves to each other on Facebook.

In a post to Caldeira, Kenway said: "If you throw me to the wolves, know that I will come back leading the pack," to which Caldeira responded: "If you cant face the wolves‚ don’t go into the forest." Kenway’s wife‚ according to the blog‚ told police that her husband had set up a website design company near an area called Jomtien beach.

He also allegedly ran an online football gambling website.

Caldeira’s last post on Facebook was of a wolf with the words: "Stay low key. Not everyone needs to know everything about you."