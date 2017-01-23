Japan warns of WTO action against India for steel protectionist action

Tokyo — Japan is threatening to take India to the World Trade Organisation over restrictions that nearly halved its steel exports to that country over the past year, a step that could trigger more trade disputes as global tension on steel and other commodities runs high.

Such action is rare for Japan. The world’s second-biggest steel producer typically tries to smooth disagreements quietly through talks, but with global trade friction rising Japan’s defence of an industry that sells nearly half its output abroad is getting more vigorous.

Besides concern over India’s protection of its domestic steel industry, Japan is also worried about a more rough and tumble climate for global trade being engendered by incoming US President Donald Trump, and feels it must take a stand for open and fair international markets.

"We need to stop unfair trade actions from spreading," said a Japanese industry ministry official, explaining a December 20 request for WTO dispute consultations with India over steel safeguard duties and a minimum import price for iron and steel products.

India imposed duties of up to 20% on some hot-rolled flat steel products in September 2015, and set a floor price in February 2016 for steel product imports to deter countries such as China, Japan and South Korea from undercutting local mills.

"If consultations fail to resolve the dispute, we may ask adjudication by a WTO panel," the industry ministry official said. That could come within 60 days of the filing of its consultation request filed in December.

Tokyo says India’s actions are inconsistent with WTO rules and contributed to the plunge in its steel exports to India, which dropped to 10th-largest on Japan’s buyer list in 2016 to November, down from sixth-largest in 2015.

"We are following the WTO guidelines," said a top official at India’s steel ministry, but he said New Delhi was ready to sit across the table for trade talks.