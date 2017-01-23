India to replace railway coaches after another fatal incident

The deadly crashes have renewed concerns about the creaking colonial-era system, which experts say is suffering from chronic underinvestment and poor safety standards, despite being a lifeline for millions.

A spokesperson for Indian Railways said that the government was now looking to phase out the old and conventional coaches designed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai by 2018-19. "There will be zero production of the old ICF-designed coaches. They will be replaced by Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches by 2018-19," Anil Kumar Saxena said.

"The problem is not in replacing but about what to do with the existing fleet. We are looking at ways, we will find a solution soon." The German-made LHB coaches are equipped with "antitelescopic" technology, which prevents coaches from crumpling and piling on top of one another in case of accidents, thereby cutting down on the number of fatalities.

RN Malhotra, a former administrative head of Indian Railways, said an overhaul was long overdue but warned that just relying on new coaches would not solve the myriad issues dogging the network.

"The railways ministry had sent a proposal last year to the government for release of safety funds but the finance ministry has not approved it as yet," Malhotra said.

"All these assets — the railway lines, signalling system, coaches and all — have a life. After a certain time they need to be replaced with new ones but that needs funds." Sanjay Padhi, president of one of the railway unions, said a multipronged strategy was needed to boost safety standards while calling for a psychological analysis of drivers and gangmen.

"A simple mistake can cause a big accident. We must find out what state of mind the driver was in, was he tired, overworked or under the influence of alcohol," Padhi said.

"Even the track inspectors work 8-12 hours every day. They have to check the tracks manually, while carrying equipment that weighs nearly 30kg-40kg.

"Even if you bring German coaches that is not going to serve the purpose because the staff is not qualified enough to understand and operate all this high-tech stuff."

India’s railways is the world’s fourth largest network, which carries about 23-million people every day.

The Indian government is due to announce its budget next week, which is likely to include details of its investment plans for the network.

AFP