Underwater search for missing Malaysian flight ends with no answers

Sydney — The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that vanished on March 8 2014, ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that went down with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.

The location of flight MH370 has become one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries since the plane, a Boeing 777, disappeared en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

"Despite every effort using the best science available ... the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," Malaysian, Australian and Chinese authorities said. "The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly, nor without sadness."

The last search vessel left the area on Tuesday, the three countries said, after scouring the 120,000km² area of the Indian Ocean floor that has been the focus of the almost-three-year search.

Malaysia, Australia and China agreed in July to suspend the $145m search if the plane was not found, or if new evidence that might offer a clue as to its whereabouts was not uncovered, once that area had been checked. Last month, Australia dismissed an investigator’s recommendation to shift the search further north, saying that no new evidence had emerged to support it.

Since the crash there have been competing theories over whether one, both or no pilots were in control, whether it was hijacked — or whether all aboard perished and the plane was not controlled at all when it hit the water. Adding to the mystery, investigators believe someone may have deliberately switched off the plane’s transponder before diverting it thousands of kilometres out over the Indian Ocean.

A next-of-kin support group, Voice 370, said investigators could not leave the matter unsolved: "In our view, extending the search to the new area defined by the experts is an inescapable duty owed to the flying public in the interest of aviation safety."