Syrian rebels’ attendance at peace talks to boost Russia

Mohammad Alloush, the head of the political office of Jaish al-Islam rebel group, said the rebels took the decision at meetings under way in Ankara. They were working to form a delegation that would be headed by Alloush. The rebels were going to Astana to "neutralise the criminal role" of Iran, he said.

Analysts believe the rebels have been under pressure from Turkey, one of their main sponsors, to attend. Earlier in January, they called off any talks on their participation in the Astana meeting over what they said were government violations of a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Ties Have Improved

Turkey’s priorities in Syria appear to have shifted away from toppling Assad towards combating Kurdish groups and Islamic State in areas of northern Syria near its border. Its ties with Russia have also improved in recent months.

"The factions will go and the first thing they will discuss will be the matter of the ceasefire and the violations by the regime," said an official in a Free Syrian Army rebel group who declined to be identified. "This will be a test for the Russians as the guarantor," he said.

Zakaria Malahifji, an official of the Fastaqim rebel group, said: "The majority of the groups decided to attend. Discussions will be on the ceasefire, the humanitarian issues, aid deliveries, release of detainees."

Turkey’s foreign minister said on Saturday that Ankara and Moscow had decided to invite the US to attend. A Kremlin spokesman did not confirm that on Monday.

As with 2016’s peace talks, powerful Kurdish groups that control wide areas of northern Syria are being excluded from the talks in line with the wishes of Turkey.

Reuters