ANTI-IRANIAN MOVE
Syrian rebels’ attendance at peace talks to boost Russia
Russia set the new diplomatic effort in motion after Syrian rebels suffered a major defeat in eastern Aleppo
Beirut/Amman — Syrian rebel groups have decided to attend peace talks backed by Russia and Turkey in Kazakhstan in a bid to check Iranian influence over the war, rebel officials said on Monday.
Their decision is a boost for a Russian-led initiative aimed at ending the conflict.
Russia, President Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful ally, set the new diplomatic effort in motion after Syrian rebels suffered a major defeat in December, losing the areas they held in eastern Aleppo.
The US, which led failed efforts to launch peace talks in 2016, has not been involved in the latest diplomacy.
The talks are scheduled for January 23 in Astana. Assad has already said his government is ready to attend the talks. After winning ground with Russian and Iranian military support, he looks stronger than at any point in the war.
Mohammad Alloush, the head of the political office of Jaish al-Islam rebel group, said the rebels took the decision at meetings under way in Ankara. They were working to form a delegation that would be headed by Alloush. The rebels were going to Astana to "neutralise the criminal role" of Iran, he said.
Analysts believe the rebels have been under pressure from Turkey, one of their main sponsors, to attend. Earlier in January, they called off any talks on their participation in the Astana meeting over what they said were government violations of a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.
Ties Have Improved
Turkey’s priorities in Syria appear to have shifted away from toppling Assad towards combating Kurdish groups and Islamic State in areas of northern Syria near its border. Its ties with Russia have also improved in recent months.
"The factions will go and the first thing they will discuss will be the matter of the ceasefire and the violations by the regime," said an official in a Free Syrian Army rebel group who declined to be identified. "This will be a test for the Russians as the guarantor," he said.
Zakaria Malahifji, an official of the Fastaqim rebel group, said: "The majority of the groups decided to attend. Discussions will be on the ceasefire, the humanitarian issues, aid deliveries, release of detainees."
Turkey’s foreign minister said on Saturday that Ankara and Moscow had decided to invite the US to attend. A Kremlin spokesman did not confirm that on Monday.
As with 2016’s peace talks, powerful Kurdish groups that control wide areas of northern Syria are being excluded from the talks in line with the wishes of Turkey.
Reuters
