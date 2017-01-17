Search for missing Malaysian airliner called off after nearly three years

Sydney — The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board.

The whereabouts of the wreck of Flight MH370 is one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries since the plane, a Boeing 777, disappeared en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

"Despite every effort using the best science available ... the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," said representatives of Malaysia, Australia and China. "The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness."

They said the last search vessel left the area on Tuesday after scouring the 120,000km² area of the Indian Ocean sea floor that was the focus of almost three years of searching.

Malaysia, Australia and China agreed in July to suspend the $145m search if the plane was not found, or if new evidence on its whereabouts was not uncovered once that area had been checked.

Australia last month dismissed an investigators’ recommendation to shift the search further north, saying no new evidence had emerged to support that.

Since the crash, there have been competing theories on whether one, both or no pilots were in control, whether it was hijacked — or whether all aboard perished and the plane was not controlled at all when it hit the water.

Adding to the mystery, investigators believe someone may have switched off the plane’s transponder before diverting it thousands of kilometres over the Indian Ocean.

A next-of-kin support group called Voice 370 said investigators could not leave the matter unsolved. "In our view, extending the search to the new area defined by the experts is an inescapable duty owed to the flying public in the interest of aviation safety," Voice 370 said.

Most of the passengers were from China.