PRESSURE ON RESEARCHERS MOUNTS
Indonesia hails stock rating reverse by JPMorgan
Singapore — JPMorgan Chase has upgraded its assessment of the Indonesian stock market, reversing an earlier bearish call that prompted Jakarta to stop doing business with the US bank.
The bank’s analysts raised their "tactical" view of Indonesian equities one level to neutral in a report on Monday, saying volatility in emerging market bonds following Donald Trump’s US election victory in November should now subside.
The upgrade came two weeks after Indonesia’s government cut business ties with JPMorgan, citing a two-notch equities downgrade by the bank in November.
"Our tactical downgrade two months ago was driven by the risk of Indonesia underperforming the Asia Pacific ex Japan and [emerging market] indices as investors derisked," analysts led by Adrian Mowat said.
"Redemption and bond volatility risks have now played out, in our view."
Indonesia welcomed JPMorgan’s new assessment. The neutral recommendation was more in line with fundamentals, Co-ordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said in Jakarta on Monday.
The finance ministry had earlier said it would stop using JPMorgan as a primary dealer and an underwriter for sovereign bonds.
With its move to punish JPMorgan, Indonesia joined the ranks of emerging market countries who retaliate against analysts that publish negative research. Turkey’s banking regulator has issued an industry-wide warning to avoid negative reports. In 2014, Dilma Rousseff, then president of Brazil, chastised an analyst for suggesting that her election would hurt the Brazilian economy.
JPMorgan said its research "is independent and anything published is a result of extensive and objective analysis.
"Our research views and recommendations on Indonesia are no different."
Assets Retreat
Foreign investors sold a net $2.8bn of Indonesian stocks and bonds last quarter as emerging market assets retreated following Trump’s victory. That drove the rupiah lower, forcing policy-makers to intervene to stabilise the currency. Indonesian stocks have underperformed wider emerging market indices since JPMorgan issued its downgrade on November 13.
Mowat said JPMorgan had upgraded its view of Indonesian equities because of signs that the rise in US Treasury yields had peaked and that investors were returning to emerging markets. He said the decision had nothing to do with the Indonesian government’s actions.
Last week, Indonesia widened its campaign against negative research by ordering all primary dealers in Indonesian bonds to maintain relations with the government "based on professionalism, integrity and avoiding conflicts of interest".
Firms that failed to comply with the rule, which took effect on December 30, risked losing their dealership licences. New rules, published last week, state that banks suspended as primary dealers had to wait 12 months before reapplying.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.