India’s Modi emerging as a great manager of companies

Mumbai — For investors, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is emerging as the best manager of companies. His government’s exchange traded fund of the top 10 state-owned firms has returned 31% in the past year, more than double the gains in the benchmark stock index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Investors who missed buying the fund three years ago will get an opportunity to do so on Wednesday as Modi seeks to raise 45-billion Indian rupees ($660m) selling new units.

The fund’s tilt toward energy shares has helped it deliver market-beating returns as an agreement last year by OPEC to cut output sparked the biggest oil rally since 2009. The performance may be sustained as better-than-expected demand in China helps support a revival in commodity prices. An index of Indian oil stocks is up 3.5% since January 1 after rising 27% last year, and metal manufacturers are having their best start to a year since 2012.

"The fund’s outlook is strong on hopes of a continuing upsurge in commodity prices and Modi’s pro-growth policies to boost the public sector profitability," said Manoj Nagpal, CEO at Mumbai-based investor advisory firm Outlook Asia Capital. "The fund’s performance is expected to attract a lot of investors for the new tranche."

The Central Public Sector Enterprises Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is part of the government’s asset-sale plan aimed at narrowing Asia’s widest fiscal deficit without reducing public spending that’s sustaining one of the world’s fastest growth rates. The administration, which earlier focused only on selling stakes in companies, is considering options including dividend payouts and capital restructuring to raise revenue.

The government has garnered 235-billion Indian rupees ($3.5bn) through minority and strategic stake sales in the fiscal year ending March 31, against a target of 565-billion Indian rupees. Only five times since 1998 has the nation met or beaten its disinvestment target. The fundraising through the ETF would be the biggest this financial year if the fund raises as much as 60-billion Indian rupees, including an over-allotment option of 15-billion, according to Sundeep Sikka, CEO at Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

