Chinese steel and iron-ore prices: another year, another bubble

Launceston, Australia — The new year has started with something familiar: a bubble in Chinese iron-ore and steel prices.

The most-traded iron-ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange leapt as much as 8% on Monday, hitting a three-year high of 657.5 yuan ($95.29) a tonne. Its gain in the year just begun is about 18% and the contract is four times higher than the low in July 2015.

It’s much the same story with Shanghai steel rebar, the benchmark construction grade, which gained 5.2% on Monday and is up about 16% since the start of the year.

Strong rallies so far this month appear to owe more to sentiment than actual demand and supply fundamentals, which raises the possibility of a repeat of last year’s medicine, tighter controls on commodity trading.

Main driver for steel’s surge is the Chinese government’s intention to keep closing excess capacity in polluting heavy industries, such as steel, iron ore and coal. China wants big state-owned businesses to cut steel production by 6-million tonnes and coal capacity by 24.7-million tonnes this year, state media report.

This is a slight change of emphasis on the steel front from last year when the government wanted capacity cuts rather than output cuts.

Full-year figures are not yet available, but China’s steel output rose 1.1% to 738.94-million tonnes in the first 11 months of the year compared with the previous matching period.

Growth sped up recently with November’s production jumping 5% year on year, the fastest monthly pace in two years. What was achieved in 2016 was about 45-million tonnes in steel capacity cuts, even as output was rising.

Given that China’s steel production capacity is still above 1-billion tonnes a year it is clear there is plenty of scope for more capacity cuts, which the government wants. Output of low-grade steel in small, polluting furnaces is to be eliminated by the end of June, a move that could cut as much as 4% of China’s steel output, according to a January 11 report in state media.

What is happening now is that steel makers are still profitable and so want to keep producing; plant being closed is less profitable, low-technology and polluting.

The question is whether China’s economic growth will be strong enough, and in the right sectors, to use up all the steel being made. This is especially the case as exports are unlikely to grow strongly with protectionist measures against China’s products still mounting.

China’s steel exports fell 4.4% in 2016 to 95.22-million tonnes, still a significant figure and about 8% of the country’s total production.

Iron ore supply

The fortunes of steel are inextricably linked with its main ingredient, iron ore. The strong rally in iron ore is perhaps harder to justify as the market remains well supplied, and will probably see more available in 2017.

China’s iron-ore imports topped the record 1-billion tonnes in 2016, jumping 7.5% from the year before, according to customs data. This was because of stronger-than-expected steel production and lower domestic iron-ore output, which was down 3.6% in the year to November, according to official figures.

Iron-ore supply will probably grow this year, as the higher prices prompt more production from existing mines and top producer Brazil’s Vale ramps up its massive S11D project.

Number two miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it expected to ship 330-million to 340-million tonnes in 2017, up from 327.6-million in 2016. Its Australian rivals, BHP Billion and Fortescue Metals Group are also expected to continue producing at higher levels to cash in on the higher price.

Australia and Brazil supply about 83% of China’s imports, but smaller producer countries, such as SA, India and Iran, will no doubt be want to grab extra market share.

Even if China’s steel output stays steady in 2017, there would appear to be scope for increased supply to lower iron ore prices, with the SGX futures curve pointing that way. The December 2017 contract was last at $67.70 a tonne, a discount of 16.5% to January’s $81.03.

But the main risk to steel and iron ore comes from policy decisions and the likelihood that if prices continue to have volatile spikes, the authorities will take more steps to cool the market.

Reuters