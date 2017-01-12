No go for Pokemon Go as Chinese officials investigate security risks

Shanghai — China will not let its big mobile online population play Pokemon Go or other augmented-reality games until it has assessed the security risks, says a Chinese digital publishing group.

That roadblock was put up amid concerns that such games entail "rather big social risks", including threats to consumer and traffic safety, and the security of "geographic information", the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association said this week.

The association said China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) told it about the move, saying it was conducting a security review of games in the meantime.