China faces quandary over burning of ivory

With the ban on trade imminent, though, China is left with two imperfect choices for its ivory. One is to follow the example of several other governments: Burn it.

Since the late 1980s, hundreds of tonnes of seized and stockpiled ivory have been incinerated or crushed worldwide, often in highly publicised events designed to get the attention of consumers, poachers and conservation groups.

Despite the visceral appeal, though, 30 years of burning has not appreciably reduced elephant kills or ivory consumption. In fact, it may be worsening the problem.

Since 2011, there have been at least 25 public cases of ivory destruction, yet prices and poaching have surged. A 2015 analysis found that of the 2,600 tonnes of ivory that was illegally exported from Africa between 2002 and 2014, about 1,000 tonnes remains in raw form in private stockpiles, suggesting that buyers were engaged in speculation. "Investors were hoarding raw tusks, betting prices would rise," according to one of the researchers.

Price Spike

The high-profile destruction of ivory may act as a marketing campaign for black-market investors hoping to sell high.

When Hong Kong destroyed a huge trove of ivory in 2014, it led to an initial price spike of about 10%.

Similar spikes have been reported elsewhere. Unless demand is reduced, destroying supply in spectacular fashion seems likely to let dealers set higher prices in an opaque market — and to give poachers a greater incentive to kill.

Those perverse incentives are starting to dawn on activists. In 2016, parties to a major treaty on protecting endangered species backed off from a proposal that would have called for destruction of stockpiles.

Even major wildlife advocates — such as the World Wildlife Fund — are calling for stockpiles to be "put beyond use", while encouraging studies into the "perverse impacts" of stockpile destruction on consumer behaviour.

That leaves China with a second option: Keep the legal stockpile, and maintain a studied ambiguity about its future.

That might send a conflicting message when the government is otherwise trying to stand tall for elephants.

But in leaving open the possibility that legal trade might resume at some point, it puts black-market traders in a bind: Their stockpiles could be devalued at any moment, making speculation far riskier.

A 2000 analysis in the American Economic Review recommended a similar strategy for governments that would otherwise struggle to stem poaching. It is a particularly potent threat in China, where government policy has been known to change — or even reverse — without warning.

Such an approach could be combined with public-education efforts to curb demand.

A celebrity-orientated campaign against eating shark fins is likely to have contributed to a 25% decline in the trade over the past decade.

An effort that is aimed at stigmatising ivory could produce similar positive results, especially if the ban on commercial trade starts to reduce its cache among casual consumers. Although perhaps less satisfying than a high-profile bonfire, that combination is probably a better long-term bet for squeezing the speculators — and saving the elephants.

