China’s Ma pledges to create US jobs during Trump visit

Alibaba Group Holding chairman Jack Ma met Donald Trump on Monday to discuss how the online retailer could help create 1-million US jobs, keying in on one of the president-elect’s chief concerns amid fraught relations between China and the incoming administration.

The Chinese e-commerce giant said the positions would be generated through Alibaba adding 1-million small and medium-sized US businesses to its platforms, estimating each one will hire a new person as a result of the added commerce.

Several other top executives have met Trump in his New York headquarters, promising to create US jobs. But Ma’s 40-minute sit-down comes after Trump has called for high tariffs on trade with China, accused the country of stealing jobs from US citizens and incited political controversy by reaching out to Taiwan. Alibaba was also recently put back on the US Notorious Markets list, with its Taobao website cited as a haven for fake merchandise, suggesting it has not done enough to fight counterfeits.

Alibaba said at the time its new designation could have been influenced by politics.

Still, Alibaba needs to cultivate a positive working relationship with Trump as it aims to implement its international expansion plans.

Ma’s discussion fits into Alibaba’s long-stated goal of bringing foreign goods to Chinese consumers. Ma has also said he wants the company to derive half of its revenue from outside China, which would offset any slowdowns at home.

Alibaba shares rose 0.9% to $94.72 at the close in New York. The stock gained 8% in 2016.

Alibaba has a significant part of its business tied to trade in the US, giving it a strong incentive to avoid a situation in which Trump puts his campaign rhetoric into practice. Higher tariffs would depress demand for the AliExpress site, where Chinese retailers sell to US consumers.

Any ensuing trade disputes could hurt sales on Alibaba’s Tmall platform, through which US and international brands sell to Chinese consumers. In 2016, 7,000 US brands on Alibaba’s platforms made $15bn in sales to Chinese consumers, according to the company.

"Jack and I are going to do some great things together," Trump said in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York. After the meeting, Alibaba tweeted that it "wants to create US jobs by helping US small businesses and farmers sell to China’s 300-million-strong middle class".

Trump’s meeting with Ma comes just a few weeks after he met SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son.

In that meeting, Trump took credit for a previously announced investment by SoftBank and 50,000 jobs that fund would help create in the US.

Several other companies — from IBM to Ford Motor — have also unveiled plans to create jobs in the country since Trump’s election, although some of the plans had been in the works before the election was decided.

Bloomberg