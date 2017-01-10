Xi Jinping will be the first Chinese president to attend the Davos WEF

Beijing — President Xi Jinping will become the first Chinese president to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the country’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as China seeks a greater role in global affairs.

Xi will pay a state visit to Switzerland from January 15 to 18 and attend the forum’s annual meeting alongside billionaires and politicians on January 17, ministry spokesman Lu Kang said. While in the country, Xi will also visit the offices of the World Health Organisation, the UN, and the International Olympic Committee.

Chinese business executives, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Dalian Wanda chairman Wang Jianlin, and Baidu president Zhang Yaqin, will accompany Xi.

"This year, because of the size and scale of the China delegation, we have Chinese voices in most of the global discussions," the WEF’s chief China representative David Aikman told Bloomberg News.

China is seeking opportunities to reshape the rules for global trade, anticipating a more isolated US under president-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on the last day of the forum.

AFP