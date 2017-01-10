World / Asia

Xi Jinping will be the first Chinese president to attend the Davos WEF

10 January 2017 - 13:38 PM Agency Staff
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — President Xi Jinping will become the first Chinese president to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the country’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as China seeks a greater role in global affairs.

Xi will pay a state visit to Switzerland from January 15 to 18 and attend the forum’s annual meeting alongside billionaires and politicians on January 17, ministry spokesman Lu Kang said. While in the country, Xi will also visit the offices of the World Health Organisation, the UN, and the International Olympic Committee.

Chinese business executives, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Dalian Wanda chairman Wang Jianlin, and Baidu president Zhang Yaqin, will accompany Xi.

"This year, because of the size and scale of the China delegation, we have Chinese voices in most of the global discussions," the WEF’s chief China representative David Aikman told Bloomberg News.

China is seeking opportunities to reshape the rules for global trade, anticipating a more isolated US under president-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on the last day of the forum.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Northern Ireland 'highly likely' to call snap ...
World / Europe
2.
Why the grilling of US attorney general nominee ...
World / Americas
3.
Deadly twin blasts shatter Kabul calm
World / Asia
4.
Trade union strikes hit more commuters and ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.