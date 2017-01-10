LEGISLATORS VOTE
Iran to increase military spending and develop long-range missiles
The Islamic republic’s vote could put it on a collision course with the Trump administration and fuel criticism from other western states on recent ballistic missile tests
Dubai — Iranian legislators approved plans on Monday to expand military spending to 5% of the budget, including developing the country’s long-range missile programme, which US president-elect Donald Trump has pledged to halt.
The vote is a boost to Iran’s military establishment — the regular army, the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and defence ministry — which was allocated almost 2% of the 2015-16 budget.
But it could put the Islamic republic on a collision course with the Trump administration and fuel criticism from other western states that say Tehran’s recent ballistic missile tests are inconsistent with a UN resolution on Iran.
The resolution, adopted in 2016 as part of the deal to curb Iran’s nuclear activities, calls on Iran to refrain from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.
Tehran says it has not carried out work on missiles designed to carry such payloads.
Tasnim news agency said 173 legislators voted in favour of an article in Iran’s five-year development plan that requires the government to "increase Iran’s defence capabilities as a regional power and preserve the country’s national security" by allocating at least 5% of the annual budget to military affairs.
Only 10 legislators voted against the plan, which includes developing long-range missiles and armed drones.
The Obama administration says Iran’s ballistic missile tests have not violated the nuclear agreement with Tehran, but Trump, who criticised the accord as "the worst deal ever negotiated", has said he would stop Iran’s missile programme.
Ballistic Missiles
"Those ballistic missiles, with a range of 1,250 miles, were designed to intimidate not only Israel … but also intended to frighten Europe and someday maybe hit even the United States," he told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in March. "We’re not going to let that happen."
The increase in military spending is part of a growth plan for 2016-2021 first announced in July 2015 by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei supported in 2016 the nuclear deal with world powers that curbed Iran’s nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions. However, he has since called for Iran to avoid further rapprochement with the West, and maintain its military strength.
Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal and the US Treasury has imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the programme.
Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon said in 2016 the missile launches were "not consistent with the constructive spirit" of the nuclear deal, but did not say whether they violated the UN resolution.
The US, Britain, France and Germany wrote to Ban in March about the missile tests, which they said were "inconsistent with" and "in defiance of" the council resolution.
Most UN sanctions against Iran were lifted after the deal but Iran is still subject to a five-year UN arms embargo.
