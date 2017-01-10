Iran to increase military spending and develop long-range missiles

Tasnim news agency said 173 legislators voted in favour of an article in Iran’s five-year development plan that requires the government to "increase Iran’s defence capabilities as a regional power and preserve the country’s national security" by allocating at least 5% of the annual budget to military affairs.

Only 10 legislators voted against the plan, which includes developing long-range missiles and armed drones.

The Obama administration says Iran’s ballistic missile tests have not violated the nuclear agreement with Tehran, but Trump, who criticised the accord as "the worst deal ever negotiated", has said he would stop Iran’s missile programme.

Ballistic Missiles

"Those ballistic missiles, with a range of 1,250 miles, were designed to intimidate not only Israel … but also intended to frighten Europe and someday maybe hit even the United States," he told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in March. "We’re not going to let that happen."

The increase in military spending is part of a growth plan for 2016-2021 first announced in July 2015 by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei supported in 2016 the nuclear deal with world powers that curbed Iran’s nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions. However, he has since called for Iran to avoid further rapprochement with the West, and maintain its military strength.

Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal and the US Treasury has imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the programme.

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon said in 2016 the missile launches were "not consistent with the constructive spirit" of the nuclear deal, but did not say whether they violated the UN resolution.

The US, Britain, France and Germany wrote to Ban in March about the missile tests, which they said were "inconsistent with" and "in defiance of" the council resolution.

Most UN sanctions against Iran were lifted after the deal but Iran is still subject to a five-year UN arms embargo.

Reuters